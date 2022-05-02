with videoOlympique Marseille received a huge blow from Olympique Lyon in the run-up to the crucial return against Feyenoord in the semifinal of the Conference League. Peter Bosz and his team left the Stade Vélodrome with a 0-3 victory.

Although there were plenty of complaints at Olympique Marseille about the referee and the VAR – after debatable decisions regarding hands, offside and fouls – the French press is mainly critical of what Jorge Sampaoli’s team showed against Peter Bosz’s Olympique Lyon. “A devastating defeat,” concludes La Provence†

L’Equipe saw that Bosz had looked closely at Thursday evening’s match in the Kuip: ,,Peter Bosz and Olympique Lyon were inspired by Feyenoord. Bosz’s men flew on it and won to make it difficult for Marseille, just like Feyenoord did on Thursday,” writes the French sports newspaper.

Dimitri Payet. © AP



,,Four days before the second leg of the Conference League semifinal, Olympique Marseille put on a very bad dress rehearsal. She was severely punished by a clinical Lyon." L'Equipe, that former Ajax striker Arek Milik thought was the worst on the field and 'rewarded' him with a 3: ,,After he had to start on the bench against Feyenoord, the Pole did not bring the desired success against Lyon. He had the chances, but he didn't convince."

Also RMC saw how Marseille could not refuel the desired confidence: ,,Three days after the defeat in Rotterdam, another evening defeat followed in the run-up to the revenge evening that promises to be hot. Unlike Feyenoord coach Arne Slot, who played against Fortuna Sittard with exactly the same team, Sampaoli decided to completely change his line-up. Without result.”



Quote

A very important game awaits on Thursday that could earn us a place in the final. That is crucial for us Jorge Sampaoli

As said, the same Sampaoli had many complaints about the VAR, but also raised his own heart: ,,I am very disappointed. I am sad. This is a very painful situation, but there is nothing we can do about it. Now a very important game is waiting for Thursday, so we have to look forward,” said the Argentinian, who already revealed who is under the bar against Feyenoord.

“Steve Mandanda will be in goal on Thursday”, said the coach, who lined up against Lyon Pau López: “We wanted Steve to be fully focused on Thursday. Then a very important game awaits that can give us a place in the final. That is crucial for us.”





