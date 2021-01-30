HIt was undoubted fans of Olympique Marseille who tried violently on Saturday to gain access to the training grounds of the French first division football club. As the local police wrote on Twitter, some of the 300 supporters on site also attacked police officers. Emergency services arrested 25 people in the afternoon. On Saturday evening, the game of Olympique Marseille in Ligue 1 against Stade Rennes, which was finally canceled and postponed.

Here you will find content from Twitter In order to interact with or display content from Twitter and other social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

Video recordings show that numerous fans of the Marseille club held smoke fires in their hands and threw firecrackers. According to French media, a tree caught fire, AFP news agency wrote that three cypress trees were burned.

Protest against club boss

As the broadcaster BFMTV reports, hostile banners related to the association could be seen in various places in the city on Saturday morning.

also read

Many of them were directed against club president Jacques-Henri Eyraud. This had made himself unpopular with fans when he had described it as a danger that a very large majority of club fans were from Marseille.