The encounter Olympique Lyonnais – PSG of Ligue 1, which is disputed in Parc Olympique Lyonnais to the 20:45 hours can be seen live through



and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.

Olympique Lyonnais – PSG

Classification and statistics between Olympique Lyonnais – PSG

Olympique Lyonnais arrives at the game after having faced the day before the



Montpellier



while PSG played his last Ligue 1 match against



Toulouse



. He Olympique Lyonnais Currently occupies the position number 6 of Ligue 1 with 36 points, while its rival, the

PSGoccupies the Post 1 With 59 points.

The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Consult here the rest of the games of the Ligue 1 day, the Olympique Lyonnais calendar, the PSG calendar and the statistics of Ligue 1. You can also consult the classification of Ligue 1.