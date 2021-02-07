Paris Saint-Germain beat Olympique de Marseille 2-0 in the match that closes the date of Ligue 1 in France. And the start is pure vertigo for the Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino, who suffered from Angel Di María’s muscle injury and regained his smile with a header from Mauro Icardi.

PSG, who with this partial victory remains third in the standings, one point behind Olympique de Lyon and three behind the leader, Lille, kicked off with everything on their visit to Le Velodrome, the home of the ailing Marseille team, where Leonardo Balerdi and Darío Benedetto began sitting on the substitute bench.

Is that Kylian Mbappé opened the marking when they ran 9 minutes of play for the tranquility of the team with Qatari capitals after an assist from Angel Di María. However, before the game was resumed, he had a wake-up call because the Rosario almost could not celebrate the goal. It is that he felt a prick, with all the pain in the world, he had to give his place on the court to the Spanish Pablo Sarabia.

It was precisely Sarabia who sent the center so that Mauro Icardi, with a nape, scored the 2-0 partial for the Parisians.