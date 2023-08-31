Paris Saint Germain comes from winning their first Ligue 1 game against Lens by three goals to one after they failed to get past the tie in the first two games of the French league championship against Lorient and Toulouse. Now Luis Enrique’s men will have to face Olympique de Lyon and they will do so at home. The local team in this match only has one point out of a possible nine after they managed to draw against Nice last day.
Next we will show you all the necessary information for the preview of this Ligue 1 match
In which stadium is Olympique de Lyon vs PSG played?
City: Lyons, France
Stadium: Lyonnais Olympic Park
Date: Sunday September 3, 2023
Schedule: 20:45 in Spain, 12:45 in Mexico, 15:45 in Argentina
How can you watch Olympique de Lyon vs PSG on television in Spain?
Eurosport
How can you watch Olympique de Lyon vs PSG on television in Argentina?
ESPN Argentina, Star+
How can you watch Olympique de Lyon vs PSG on television in Mexico?
Star+
How can you watch Olympique de Lyon vs PSG on television in the United States?
beIN Sports, fuboTV
|
Rival
|
Result
|
competition
|
Nice
|
0-0E
|
league 1
|
montpellier
|
1-4 D
|
league 1
|
Strasbourg
|
2-1D
|
league 1
|
Crystal Palace
|
2-0 D
|
Friendly
|
Celta Vigo
|
1-0 D
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
competition
|
Lenses
|
0-0E
|
league 1
|
Toulouse
|
1-1E
|
league 1
|
Lorient
|
0-0E
|
league 1
|
jeonbuck
|
0-3V
|
Friendly
|
Inter de Milan
|
1-2
|
Friendly
On the part of the group trained by Laurent Blanc, there are two players who will miss this match against Paris Saint Germain. These players are: Lacazette due to having to serve a suspension, and Anthony Lopes due to injury
On behalf of the group trained by Luis Enrique, there are several players who will not be available due to injury: Bernat, Mukiele, Kang-In Lee, Gonçalo Ramos and Nuno Mendes.
Lyon Olympics: Remy Riou; Tagliafico, Diomandé, Caleta-Car, Kumbedi; Barcola, Maitland-Niles, Caqueret, Tolisso, Cherki; Amin Sarr
psg: Donnarumma; Marquinhos, Skriniar, Lucas Hernandez; Zäire-Emery, Ugarte, Vitinha; Dembélé, Asensio, Mbappé
Lyon Olympics 1-3 psg
