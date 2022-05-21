This Saturday, the Lyon women’s soccer team defeated FC Barcelona 3-1 in the Champions League final in Turin, Italy. The French cast won its eighth European title and is confirmed as the top winner of the contest. Her coach, Sonia Bompastor, is the first to win the competition as both a player and a coach.

As in 2019, Olympique de Lyon was once again the executioner against Barcelona in a final of the Women’s Champions League. This time, in Turin, the French team won 3-1 over the Catalans, who defended the crown obtained in 2021.

Lyon managed to prevail from the start of the match with 3 goals in the first 30 minutes. Despite the reduction of the difference by the ‘blaugranas’ before the break, the score did not move until the end of the game.

Lyon’s French defender Wendie Renard (L) prepares to lift the winner’s trophy after her team won the UEFA Women’s Champions League final soccer match in Turin on May 21. of 2022. © FRANK FIFE / AFP

Lyon’s first goal, scored by Amandine Henry in the 6th minute, unsettled Barcelona who then saw their opponents chain the following goals. In the 23rd, Ada Hegerberg signed the second, followed by Catarina Macario in the 33rd.

Before the break, Alexia Putellas gave Barça hope with the discount at minute 41. However, the girls from Lyon never wavered and remained calm until the end of the game to recover the European title, the one they won in 6 of the last 7 contest editions.

Amandine Henry, chosen as the best player in the final

Amandine Henry was named the best player in the Champions League final between Barcelona and Lyon. The French midfielder opened the scoring with an impressive strike from 30 meters and her performance was decisive for the success of her team.

Lyon’s French midfielder Amandine Henry shoots to score the first goal during the UEFA Women’s Champions League final soccer match in Turin on May 21, 2022. © FRANK FIFE / AFP

The 32-year-old was named ‘MVP’ by UEFA’s panel of technical observers.

“He carried the team. He was everywhere in midfield. His clever interceptions took the pressure off the defense. He found space on offense with great skill, often with one-touch passes. Early in the game, he opened the scoring with a brilliant goal. This first goal showed the way to Lyon”, described the specialists to justify their decision.

She is the first player to win the award for the most outstanding of the final twice.

Bompastor, the first to win the competition as both a player and a coach

The French coach of Olympique de Lyon became this Saturday the first woman in history to lift the Champions League as a player and as a coach.

Sonia Bompastor had already won the European competition in 2011 and 2012 as a Lyon player, and added the trophy for the first time as a coach on Saturday.

Lyon’s French coach Sonia Bompastor directs her players during the UEFA Women’s Champions League final football match in Turin on May 21, 2022. © Marco BERTORELLO / AFP

The 41-year-old strategist took office in April last year and got off to a very good start in her new role, accompanied by some players with whom she once shared a dressing room.

Disappointment in Barcelona, ​​who defended the trophy

The women’s Barça coach, Jonatan Giráldez, made no excuses for the defeat, assuring that his rivals were superior and that he hopes to have better luck next time.

Barcelona’s players after their defeat in the UEFA Women’s Champions League final football match between Spanish Barcelona and French Lyon in Turin, on May 21, 2022. © FRANK FIFE / AFP

“We anticipated high pressure from them, and it is true that the first goal, the great goal, has upset us a bit. We have started to lose too many balls in the creation zone and we have allowed them to run. We knew that it was one of the keys , control their transitions, and there have been 30 minutes that we haven’t been able to control the game, something that has given them energy,” Giráldez said in a press conference after the match.

Barcelona, ​​who had won the Women’s Champions League for the first time in their history last year, were unable to retain the crown. It is his third European final and the two times he failed to lift the cup was against Lyon.

With EFE and local media