Olympics | “You have to teach an athlete” – This is the secret of Wilma Murro’s success

The basis for Jarno Koivunen and Wilma Murro’s collaboration was already created at pole vaulting school. Remote coaching is not part of Koivunen’s methods.

Turku

Jarno Koivunen has come a long way, 15 years, a pole vaulter Wilman Murron as support, background and coach.

The basis of the cooperation was created at the pole vaulting school, where Murto came when he was nine years old. The actual training started when Murto attended high school.

Now Murto is the European outdoor and indoor champion and one of the medal hopefuls at the Olympic Games in Paris.

“Not everyone becomes Olympic champion or world champion. We’ll see if Wilma comes. The important thing is that the athlete succeeds at his own level,” says 49-year-old Koivunen in Kupitta’s bright sports hall in Turku.

Kupitta has established itself as Murro’s training place, although he also trained in Kuortane and Pajulahti in 2019.

Murto trained for a short time by Steve Ribbon and Mikko Latvala in coaching but returned back to Kupitta.

“I thought I wouldn’t coach anymore. I saw that I cannot influence the development of Wilma’s sports. Of course we were on good terms. Then in October–November 2019, Wilma got in touch and came back,” says Koivunen.

Murro’s return surprised Koivunen.

“I assumed she would continue with Miko. It was easy for Wilma to come back. Kuortane was far from Wilma’s inner circle. I would argue that both have been quite satisfied since then.”

In his own career, Koivunen bent 535 centimeters with the pole vault and won the Finnish indoor championship in 2001.

At the Kaleva Games, he was fifth at his best in 2001 and 2002. His racing career ended in 2006.

“Jumping started when I made my own stands and jumped into a pile of sand with a wooden stick,” laughs Koivunen.

Jarno Koivunen wants to remain a coach on the crest of a wave.

I break also belong to the training stable Maria Kytölä (record 411 cents), Emma Rovasalo (405) and Essi Melender (410). Female pole vaulters however, coaching is only part of the job for Koivus.

Koivunen’s main job is the head of the Turku region’s sports academy. After this summer, he will start acting as the Academy’s coach for all sports, not just athletics.

The Sports Confederation (Sul) pays Koivunen a small salary for coaching the women’s pole vault. Murto is also Koivunen’s employer.

Previously, Koivunen also coached male jumpers, but specialized in women’s pole vaulting Minna Nikkanen through. Nikkanen won eleven Finnish championships outdoors and for a long time held the Finnish record 460 centimeters ahead of Murto.

“I decided that I would only choose female athletes. Men’s pole vaulting training is different, and it is difficult to train them in the same group as women. The laws of physics are the same, but the physical capacity is different,” says Koivunen.

“Women have to be rhythmically more precise than men, because there is less strength. In the pole vault, running is decisive. A jumper has to be fast if you’re thinking about international competition. Pole fights don’t help much if you don’t have speed.”

Often the order of medals is the same as the speed order of the jumpers.

“They have the same correlation.”

When speed is combined with explosive power output, skill and technique, the end result is usually good.

“All of them have to be made to succeed. It requires good self-confidence and courage to succeed at all. When the club hits the hole, there is an insane pressure on the upper body. I don’t recommend it as a form of fitness.”

As a coach Koivunen also often encounters a fear of jumping. Not everyone likes to hang upside down in the air for a moment before the catapult, or stick, throws it over the bar.

For example, the Australian Olympic champion by Steve Hooker career ended in fear states.

How do you get rid of a fear of jumping or a fear of bars if it strikes?

“There is no protocol to do this or that. You have to be kind to yourself. It only increases the pain if you try too hard.”

Murro also has a psychological coach to support him Hanna-Leena Ronkainen.

Already during his racing career, Koivunen was more interested in coaching than in jumping. He held his first training camp at the age of 17.

As an adult, he trained as an exercise instructor and graduated as a physiotherapist. The skills and knowledge of a physiotherapist have been used a lot in coaching.

“ An athlete has to be taught. The more an athlete knows about coaching, the better he trains and is motivated.

Koivunen says that “physician abilities” should be mandatory for all coaches.

“When you know human physiology and anatomy, it helps a lot in coaching. You have to know why you are doing it and be able to justify it. Coaching via the Internet and YouTube is dangerous.”

It is clear that distance coaching is not part of Koivunen’s tools.

“I don’t take anyone to distance coaching when training has to combine technique and recovery. The “how do you feel” discussion would then be quite distant.”

Koivunen likes to quote a saying, if you can’t justify something to an athlete, it’s not worth doing.

“It’s part of my coaching philosophy. An athlete has to be taught. The more an athlete knows about coaching, the better he trains and is motivated. Wilma has good motivation for elite sports.”

Wilma Murto and Jarno Koivunen tasting the medal cake in honor of the EC victory in Munich in August 2022. In the back is manager Tero Heiska, who is another important person behind Murra.

do you feel that you yourself are at the top with Wilma’s success?

“I don’t see it that way. You have to be ready to develop and learn new things all the time. You have to try to find new stimuli and feel the state of the athlete. There is no annual program that will do everything. Coaching is a continuous process,” says Koivunen.

The process essentially includes contact with other pole vaulting coaches, also internationally.

“Almost all pole vault coaches are friends. After the race, the group goes over it. No one directly benefits from another coach’s thoughts or system. That’s why thoughts are exchanged out of sadness.”

Koivunen has also received coaching requests from abroad, but he has said no to all of them, even though he has visited Turku.

“Pole jumping is not the whole job, and I didn’t want to take on more coaches. My nature does not allow me to coach badly.”

of Paris the interesting Finnish question of the Olympic Games is what is Wilma Murro’s jumping condition.

Koivunen avoids a direct answer. He does not want and cannot talk about the health of his athletes.

The starting point is that Murto competes. A small tear was found in Murro’s back thigh after the European Championships in Rome in June.

Before the tear in his hamstring, Murto suffered from an Achilles tendon injury, from which he recovered by the time of the Rome Games.

Murto will participate in his third Olympic Games in Paris. In Tokyo 2021, he was fifth with a result of 450 cents.

in Tokyo the race started at the height set by the organizers of 450. Only five out of fifteen jumpers cleared it on their first try, Murto among them.

And when will we see a five-meter crossing from Murro?

“I can’t give a date, but that’s the goal.”