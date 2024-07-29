Olympics | Yle: Alexander Stubb presented a surprising invitation to a Finnish cyclist

Olympics|Mountain biker Joni Savaste fell in his Olympic debut and broke his collarbone. Alexander Stubb’s cheering after the race made it easier.

Joni Savaste, 20, competed on Monday as the first Finn in history in mountain biking at the Olympics. The performance was interrupted by a fall and injury in the very first lap.

Savaste still tried to continue the race after falling, but the pain was too much. After the medical examination, the disappointed athlete arrived for the STT interview in a hand brace.

“It’s a small fracture, but it’s not too bad,” Savaste, who broke his collarbone, told STT.

“Now I feel disappointed, but we will continue from here. The fall came suddenly, there was no time to react.”

Disappointment mitigated by feedback from an authority figure.

“Fortunately, it’s a really great job. There’s nothing to do but continue,” said the president of the republic, who followed the competition on the spot Alexander Stubb Mightily in the interview.

In addition to flirting, the president had a request for Savastee.

“When you’re okay, let’s go for a drive.”

Stubb clarified the invitation regarding normal gravel roads.

“When my coach saw this sport, he said, Alex, don’t go and try it.”

Savaste had been taken at Stubb’s request. He said that it felt great to talk with the president and that the presence of an authoritative audience made him feel easier.