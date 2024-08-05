Olympics | Wrestler Arvi Savolainen rips a tree from its roots

Olympics|Arvi Savolainen and Jonni Sarkkinen defend the unbroken Olympic wrestling tradition in Paris.

Paris

Arvi Savolainen. That’s a great Finnish name for the future Olympic champion of wrestling.

With those words began the first story published in Helsingin Sanomat about the wrestling super talent in October 2018.

In the story, it was stated that Savolainen’s name should be remembered for the Paris Olympics in 2024 at the latest now.

On Tuesday, that situation will finally come, when the preliminary matches of the day’s 97 kg series will be wrestled together on the Olympic mat in Paris. If they go well, Savolainen will continue to Wednesday’s semifinals and medal matches.

“You will see on Wednesday where this road has gone,” says the 25-year-old Savolainen.

When the great name was announced, Savolainen had won the under-20 world championship.

At the time of the interview, Savolainen was making pot coffee in his small apartment in Tapanila, Helsinki. The Junior WC gold championship belt hung on the wall.

A lot there is water flowing next to it in the river Seine before Savolais is challenged in front of the competition village of the Paris Olympic Games.

Getting to Paris was a great effort for Savolainen, just like for other Finnish representatives of martial arts.

The first Olympic places were awarded in the fall at the World Championships, but it did not happen there. At the beginning of the year, Savolainen started preparing for the actual 97-kilogram Olympic qualifiers.

The first of them went down in Azerbaijan, but five weeks later in the spring in Istanbul, it started.

“The trip here has been a blast. Istanbul was the last possible place. However, even after that, the Olympic lists have still changed”, says Savolainen.

Arvi Savolainen in media interviews in the competition village.

Three a year ago on the Olympic mat in Tokyo, Savolainen lost the bronze medal match and finished fifth. Fifth place is the worst for a wrestler.

“The medal was close, but far away. That’s what I want to improve. It was exciting to wrestle in the bronze medal match. Now you have a richer experience here.”

How does it look in Paris?

“I can’t say how it looks on the carpet, but now that you know what it’s like. It makes it easier to step on the mat, and hopefully I can squeeze strength from all the experience.”

Before the weigh-in, Savolainen had a couple of extra kilos, but they reportedly go away just by “thinking”.

“You have to sweat a little. Libra is the first opponent, but it doesn’t seem too bad. At least success is not left in the balance.”

In the match schedule, Savolainen has found himself on the so-called more difficult side. However, he doesn’t even want to know that.

“I don’t plan the match schedule in advance. What will come will come. Thoughts are where they belong.”

Wrestling is, along with athletics, the only sport in which Finland has participated in all Olympic Games since 1906. The most recent medal is Marko Yli-Hannuskelan bronze from Athens 2004.

Finns have won 18 gold, 21 silver and 19 bronze medals in Greco-Roman wrestling.

Savolai is thrilled that he gets to continue the wrestling tradition.

“It’s great to continue it in turn. Whatever the case, whatever, I’ll do my best. Wrestling is an individual sport, and you wrestle for yourself there, but luckily we got another wrestler. We are here as a team.”

Jonni Sarkkinen defends the wrestling tradition in the 77 kg division, which also starts on Tuesday. He doesn’t have the same investment pressure as maybe Savolainen.

“I hate losing. I go into every match fighting with all my might to win,” says Sarkkinen.

Sarkkinen secured his place in the Olympic qualifiers in Baku ahead of Savolai.