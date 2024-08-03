Olympics, Eurosport fires commentator Bob Ballard for sexist comment about Australian team: “Women go around wearing makeup”

Eurosport has removed Olympic commentator Bob Ballard from its commentary team for Paris 2024 after he made a sexist comment about Australian swimmers. It came after the Australian women’s 4x100m freestyle relay team of Mollie O’Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Emma McKeon and Meg Harris won gold on Saturday night.

In a clip that went viral on social media, Ballard said, “Well, women are just done. You know how women are…going around putting on makeup.”

Ballard’s co-commentator Lizzie Simmonds called the comment “outrageous.” A statement from the commentator said: “During a segment of Eurosport’s coverage last night, commentator Bob Ballard made an inappropriate comment. As a result, he has been removed from our commentator roster with immediate effect.”