Olympics WNBA top player threatens Tokyo Olympics with boycott: only Caucasian athletes were included in sponsorship photos

Elizabeth Cambage is the star player of the Australian basketball team, whose father is a Nigerian.

Australian basketball star Elizabeth Cambage threatens the Tokyo Olympics with a boycott. The reason is photographs published by the Australian Olympic Committee.

In the photos, Australian athletes are dressed in sponsor clothing and underwear. The problem is that all the athletes in the campaign photos are Caucasian, he says Aftonbladet.

Cambage addressed just that. His father is Nigerian.

“How can I represent a country that doesn’t even represent me,” Cambage wrote in the story section of Instagram.

“Before I see the Australian Olympic Committee react, I’m going to do this: I threaten to boycott the Australian national basketball team in the Olympic glasses.”

Olympic Committee responded to Cambage’s statement.

“We are proud to defend our history of equality and announce that more photos will come later that reflect the diversity of our athletes,” the Australian Olympic Committee said.

Also a former captain of the Australian men’s basketball team Tom Maher did not like Cambage’s output.

“Were homosexuals represented? Were Asians mentioned? Where does this lead? If I were a coach, I wouldn’t care about these threats. If he wants to join the team, he will come, if he says he is boycotting, I would say, ‘Good luck, see you.’ ”

203 centimeters Camgabe, 29, plays in both the Australian Women’s Basketball Series at WNBL Southside Flyers and the North American WNBA at Las Vegas Aces.

At Southside, Cambage has been winning three league championships and has been selected four times as the league’s most valuable player. In the WNBA, he has a record for the highest score in a single match: while playing for the Dallas Wings, he bagged 53 points in 2018 against New York Liberty.