Olympics | Wilma Murro’s rival Eleni-Klaoudia Polak was caught in a doping test

Olympics|The pole vaulter’s results have been invalidated at the Olympics.

6.8. 22:59

Greek pole vaulter Eleni-Klaoudia Polak has been suspended for the time being, because he gave a questionable sample in the Olympic doping test, the organizer of the Olympics informed, according to the news agency AFP.

Polak, 27, did not pass the pole vault on Monday. He topped 420, but dropped 440 three times. Placement in qualifying was 27th. His results were rejected in their entirety after the test finding.

According to AFP, nothing else has been said about the matter.

Second Greek pole vaulter Ariadni Adamopoulou withdrew from Wednesday’s final citing injury.

Finland will be represented in the pole vault final Wilma Murto and Elina Lampela. The final starts on Wednesday at 19:15.

After Adamopoulou’s withdrawal, there are still 19 athletes in the final.