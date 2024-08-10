Olympics | Wikström ended Olympic golf with a strong final round: “The course was merciless”

Olympics|Two bad rounds dropped Wikström to the bottom of the results list.

Paris

Ursula Wikström started too late in his final career in Olympic golf.

Wikström played the fourth round to the ideal score of the Le National course, i.e. par with 72 shots. It moved him up three places in the final results, where he was 55th.

60 female players participated in Olympic golf. Noora Komulainen withdrew from the final round after falling ill with enteric pox, the after-effects and weakness of which are still bothering him.

On a difficult field, Wikström finished with +19 shots over par (82, 72, 81, 72).

“All hits are counted, and there were a lot of them over two days. Now it was a completely different field to play when there was no wind. It made quite a difference to hitting. The game still didn’t feel easy, but it was already better,” said Wikström.

On the last fairway of the course, a par5, Wikström got to try for Eagle, that is, put the ball in the hole on the third shot. The result was a birdie, four shots.

Wikström’s second shot with a 6-iron club from 164 meters was one of his best.

“I set out to aim for a sub-par total today, but the course was merciless,” said Wikström.

Women’s the level of Olympic golf was tough. The tip plays clearly under par. Race leading New Zealand Lydia Kon the result was -9 while the race was still in progress.

“The majority of those who have been here play in the majors a year and in much tougher tournaments than those from here. This kind of field is everyday for them,” said Wikström.

From Paris, Wikström heads to Great Britain, where he will play in the Scottish Open next week.

“In Scotland, you can wear clothes a little differently,” said Wikström about the heat race in Paris.

Eight years ago, Wikström finished in 44th place in Rio. The second Olympic representation did not reach the same level, but the atmosphere was not lost.

“There was a good crowd in Rio too, but here there were so many people from different countries. A really big audience compared to normal competitions.”

The news will be completed when the golf tournament is decided.