12/08/2024 – 6:30

The United States and China, the world’s largest economies, also topped the medal table at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. But to what extent is the size of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) also reflected in a country’s Olympic performance?

Although there is no direct relationship between GDP and the number of medals, it is interesting to note that most of the countries that dominate the ranking of the world’s largest economies are also those that won the most medals in Paris. See the comparative table below:

Position Ranking of the largest economies in 2023 GDP in US$ trillions Paris 2024 Ranking Medal numbers 1 United States 27.36 United States 126 (40 gold) 2 China 17.66 China 91 (40 gold) 3 Germany 4.46 Japan 45 (20 gold) 4 Japan 4.21 Australia 53 (18 gold) 5 India 3.57 France 64 (16 gold) 6 United Kingdom 3.35 Netherlands 34 (15 gold) 7 France 3.03 Great Britain 65 (14 gold) 8 Italy 2.26 South Korea 32 (13 gold) 9 Brazil 2.17 Italy 40 (12 gold) 10 Canada 2.14 Germany 33 (12 gold) 11 Russia 2.00 New Zealand 20 (10 gold) 12 Mexico 1.79 Canada 27 (9 gold) 13 Australia 1.74 Uzbekistan 13 (8 gold) 14 Korea 1.71 Hungary 19 (6 gold) 15 Spain 1.58 Spain 18 (5 gold) 20 – – Brazil 20 (3 gold)

Source: Austin Rating and IOC

The US and China finished the Olympics tied for the most gold medals (40 for each). It was the first time since Athens-1896 – when the modern era of the Games began – that the nations leading the medal table were tied on this criterion.

In 2024, the United States also won the most medals (126). China, which came in behind in the medals table, has accumulated 91 podiums over the past two weeks. The closing ceremony takes place this Sunday.

In addition to the USA, four other nations have finished at least one edition of the Olympics ahead in the medal table: Germany (1936), Great Britain (1908), China (2008) and the Soviet Union (1972, 1976, 1980 and 1988). In addition to these, in Barcelona-1992, the Unified Team, which included athletes from the countries of the former USSR, competed together and led the Games.

Japan, the world’s fourth-largest economy, finished third in the medals table for the second consecutive Olympics. Germany, third in the ranking of largest GDPs, finished 10th in the medals table, its worst position since the early 1990s. The country won 33 medals – four fewer than in Tokyo, its previous record of 4930.

The United Kingdom, which had come in 4th place in Tokyo, dropped to 7th place in Paris.

Australia, ranked 13th in the ranking of largest economies, once again showed itself to be an Olympic powerhouse, rising from 6th place in medals in Tokyo to 4th place in Paris.

It is important to note that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) does not consider the Olympics to be a competition between countries, but rather between athletes and teams. Even so, it makes available on its official website the schedule for each Olympics for “informative” purposes, as described in the Olympic Charter.

Brazil fails to surpass Tokyo record

Among the world’s largest economies, the country with the worst performance in the medal table was India, which came in 72nd place in Paris.

Another country with a number of medals well below its position in the GDP ranking was Mexico, which finished the Olympics in 66th place. Argentina came in 53rd place in the medal table.

With three golds, seven silvers and ten bronzes, Brazil ended its participation in the Paris Olympic Games in 20th position in the medal ranking. The performance was below expectations and the country was unable to surpass its performance in Tokyo 2021, when athletes won seven golds and 21 medals in total, finishing in 12th place in the medal table.

Brazil, however, has shown improvement in the delegation in the total number of medals. Since London 2012, the country has improved its performance at each Olympics. In Tokyo 2020, it broke its record, with 21 medals in total.

Furthermore, Brazilian women shone at these Olympics. They performed exceptionally well and won 12 of the 20 Brazilian medals in Paris. Gymnast Rebeca Andrade, with a gold on the floor exercise, two silvers (one in the all-around and one in the vault) and a bronze in women’s team gymnastics, was the most awarded athlete. She alone will receive R$826,000 from the COB.

In other words, the GDP or the medal table do not show everything.