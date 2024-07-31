Olympics | Volodymyr Zelenskyi now told why he did not come to the opening of the Olympics

Olympics|Volodymyr Zelenskyi received an invitation from the French president.

Ukrainian presidential to Volodymyr Zelensky the absence from the opening of the Paris Olympics was surprising. Now, in an interview with the French media, including the news agency AFP, Zelenskyi explains why he did not arrive in Paris.

Zelenskyi stated that he did receive an invitation to the opening ceremony from the French president From Emmanuel Macronbut the situation of the Russian war of aggression in eastern Ukraine prevented the trip.

“I would have liked to have arrived if there were not such difficult times in my country. There is a tense situation in the eastern parts of our country. We are in a difficult situation,” Zelenskyi said.

Zelenskyi criticized in an interview about the International Olympic Committee’s decision to allow Russians and Belarusians to compete as neutral athletes in Paris.

“Any country can see that if athletes compete under a neutral flag, they are Russian or Belarusian.”

Read more: The Finnish trio advanced to the finals of the dressage team competition – a counter-protest decides the sailors’ fate

Read more: The photo collection shows the amazing atmosphere of the opening