Wednesday, July 31, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Olympics | Volodymyr Zelenskyi now told why he did not come to the opening of the Olympics

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 31, 2024
in World Europe
3
Olympics | Volodymyr Zelenskyi now told why he did not come to the opening of the Olympics
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Volodymyr Zelenskyi received an invitation from the French president.

Ukrainian presidential to Volodymyr Zelensky the absence from the opening of the Paris Olympics was surprising. Now, in an interview with the French media, including the news agency AFP, Zelenskyi explains why he did not arrive in Paris.

Zelenskyi stated that he did receive an invitation to the opening ceremony from the French president From Emmanuel Macronbut the situation of the Russian war of aggression in eastern Ukraine prevented the trip.

“I would have liked to have arrived if there were not such difficult times in my country. There is a tense situation in the eastern parts of our country. We are in a difficult situation,” Zelenskyi said.

Zelenskyi criticized in an interview about the International Olympic Committee’s decision to allow Russians and Belarusians to compete as neutral athletes in Paris.

“Any country can see that if athletes compete under a neutral flag, they are Russian or Belarusian.”

Read more: The Finnish trio advanced to the finals of the dressage team competition – a counter-protest decides the sailors’ fate

Read more: The photo collection shows the amazing atmosphere of the opening

#Olympics #Volodymyr #Zelenskyi #told #opening #Olympics

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Comments 3

  1. Waynewab says:
    17 mins ago

    pharmacies in mexico that ship to usa: п»їbest mexican online pharmacies – best online pharmacies in mexico

  2. Arnoldnex says:
    17 mins ago

    mexican pharmacy [url=https://mexicandeliverypharma.com/#]mexican border pharmacies shipping to usa[/url] п»їbest mexican online pharmacies

  3. Nelsonhak says:
    16 mins ago

    pharmacies in mexico that ship to usa: mexican rx online – buying prescription drugs in mexico online

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]