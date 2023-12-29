Olympics | Vladimir Putin was stripped of his medal – the Russian deputy prime minister now demands a meeting with the Olympic boss

Vladimir Putin lost the Olympic Order last year. Now it is demanded back.

Russian deputy prime minister Dmitri Chernishenko shouted Russian state media RIA Novosti in an interview with the country's president From Vladimir Putin after the deprived honor.

Putin was awarded the golden Olympic Order in 2001, which was stripped from him last year. The mark in question is awarded for a particularly meritorious contribution to the Olympic movement.

According to Chernishenko, the brand was taken from Putin because Russia and Russian athletes were suspected of massive doping violations.

“This needs to be sorted out. Russia won all doping accusations in court. No one talked about this, and for some reason the badge was not returned. This is why I would like to meet in person by Thomas Bach face to face and ask about it. It would be interesting to hear what he would have to say,” Chernishenko told RIA Novosti.

Such is the badge of honor received by Putin as well.

The deprivation of the prestigious title is believed to have taken a toll on Putin.

“That decision means a lot to Putin. The Olympic Order is a rare honor and when it is now taken away from him, it is a hard blow to him on a personal level”, Finnish member of the IOC Sari Essayah commented to IS last year.

International Last year, the chairman of the Olympic Committee, Bach, called on all international sports federations to exclude Russian athletes from international activities. The IOC later outlined that Russia had flagrantly violated the Olympic peace and the charter of the Olympic movement when it started a war of aggression in Ukraine.

The IOC has allowed Russian athletes to participate in the Paris Olympics next summer. They compete without country codes.