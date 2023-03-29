Olympics | Vitali Klitschko rejects the IOC’s decision: “Thomas Bach serves the colors and interests of Russia”

Kyiv mayor Klitschko considers the decision to ease sanctions against Russian and Belarusian athletes to be absurd.

Ukrainian the mayor of the capital city of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko has strongly condemned the decision of the International Olympic Committee IOC regarding Russian and Belarusian athletes.

The IOC recommends to international sports federations to restore the competition rights of individual Russian and Belarusian athletes without nationality symbols.

The recommendation does not apply to team sports or athletes who actively support Russia’s military actions in Ukraine.

Those connected to the military or national security of Russia and Belarus cannot participate in international sports events either.

The final decision on the return of Russians and Belarusians will be left to the sports federations by the IOC.

Read more: IOC: Russian and Belarusian athletes can return to compete

Klitschko rejects the IOC’s policy and directs his words directly to the president of the organization To Thomas Bach.

“The IOC gives Russians and Belarusians permission to compete in the Olympics under a neutral flag. The decision is a staged attack [false flag]”, Klitschko writes on Twitter, referring to the term used in the war.

“Thomas Bach serves the colors and interests of Russia. The decision pollutes the spirit of the Olympics and is like this war: senseless.”

The IOC board has not yet taken a position on whether athletes from Russia and Belarus will be allowed to participate in the Paris 2024 or Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics. This will be a separate decision later.

Read more: The shocking decision of the IOC surprised the Ski Federation: “We didn’t expect anything like that”

Read more: Taina Susiluoto on the IOC’s Russia decision: “Unprecedented criteria”