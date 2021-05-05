Olympics Very tight corona bubble closes athletes on occasion in Tokyo, risk of “race village death”

In practice, athletes can only move during the competition in the competition village and at the venues of their own sport.

Time difference and getting used to the heat is familiar to many sports Finnish athletes from previous Olympics or value games, but at the Tokyo Summer Olympics, athletes are promised a completely different experience.

The coronavirus pandemic severely limits the daily lives of athletes. In practice, athletes can only move during the competition in the competition village and at the venues of their own sport.

Athletes have not run before to see the sights, but in previous Olympics, for example, athletes have been able to participate in media events outside the race village. In Tokyo, such routine activities are prohibited.

“The corona bubble is going to be very tight,” said the head of the Olympic Committee’s Center of Excellence for Sports Mika Lehtimäki At the spring seminar of the Association of Sports Journalists.

Tokyo race organizers have signaled that athletes and other team members take the corona test daily.

Lehtimäki anticipates that the other members of the Olympic team will do their best to avoid the athletes from “race village death” and not have to worry about exceptional circumstances.

“We have a big effort to keep the focus of athletes and coaches in the competition. Other hassles are made as easy as possible for athletes. ”

Lehtimäki hopes that as many members of the Olympic team as possible will receive at least the first corona vaccination before the Games. In this way, the life of the team could be a little freer in the race village’s own premises.

Among the athletes who participated in the seminar, an obstacle runner with asthma Topi Raitanen said he had already received the vaccine, and a windsurfer Wind Petäjä-Sirén, 37, estimates that he is in vaccination in his hometown of Espoo before the Games.

“I can get the vaccine before the team’s younger athletes,” Petäjä-Sirén, who is traveling to his fourth Olympics, smiled.

Raitanen and Petäjä-Sirén expect to travel to Japan in mid-July. Finns get used to the hot and humid weather in Japan at three campsites: Saga, Fukuoka (swimmers) and Sapporo (walkers). The Olympic Committee has not had to change campsites due to interest rate restrictions.

Pandemic brings uncertainties to Tokyo, but Lehtimäki believes the Games will take place.

“I would be very surprised if Tokyo were canceled now. However, they will be very different from the previous ones, ”Lehtimäki said.