“Imane Khelif has been disqualified from the 2023 World Championships in New Delhi because they highlighted the athlete’s XY chromosomes, typical of men.” This was stated by Affaritaliani.it the general Roberto VannacciMEP for the League, the day after the victory of the controversial Algerian boxer Imane Khelif against the Hungarian Anna Luca Hamori and after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said that she is a woman, responding to the numerous controversies of recent days and to the doubts also raised by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

“Marc Adams (IOC spokesperson, ed.) even admitted that the Olympic Committee refuses to do genetic tests to identify chromosomal heritage because they would appear, in his opinion, discriminatory. As if identifying sex through chromosomal heritage would take away someone’s dignity or rights. There are already 6 Olympic disciplines, including athletics, swimming, cycling, rugby, weightlifting and sailing that exclude the participation of transgender people precisely because they recognize its inequity,” explains Vannacci.

“In combat sports, such as boxing, the risk of causing irreparable damage to the opponent is added to the inequity. We need to get out of the gender ideology paradigm: perception cannot replace reality. The world is real and the recognition of reality can never discriminate or offend anyone. Let’s start straightening out this upside-down world”, concludes the MEP of the League.