Friday, January 27, 2023
Olympics | Ukraine threatened to boycott the Paris Olympics if Russia and Belarus were to participate

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 26, 2023
in World Europe
“Our country cannot accept such a situation,” said the Ukrainian sports minister.

Ukraine threatens to boycott the 2024 Paris Olympics if athletes from Russia and Belarus are allowed to compete in the Games.

“Such a situation cannot be accepted by our country”, the sports minister of Ukraine Vadim Goutzeit said on Thursday according to news agency AFP.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has stated that the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in the Paris Games needs to be clarified, even though they have been excluded from almost all international sports since Russia started a war of aggression in Ukraine.

Sports Minister according to Ukraine is pressuring the IOC and international federations to get support to exclude Russia and Belarus from the Olympics.

“If we are not listened to, I do not rule out the possibility that we will boycott and refuse to compete in the Olympics,” Goutzeit said.

