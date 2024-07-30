Olympics|Olympic boxing has broader participation criteria than the World Championships.

of Paris Olympic boxing has divisions for men and women, but now it has turned out that the women’s side may feature male competitors. In March 2023, the International Boxing Association (IBA) organized the world championships of the sport in New Delhi, India. During the Games, several boxers in the women’s divisions were rejected due to a gender test, tells The Reduxx site.

They included an Algerian Imane Khelif and represented Taiwan Lin Yu-Ting. Khelif had cleared his way to the final match of his series, but he was not allowed to compete for the World Championship title due to the result of the gender test. Lin managed to reach the semi-finals and achieve bronze at the World Championships, but his performance was invalidated after the Games due to the result of a gender test, British newspaper The Guardian know.

Both are involved in Paris. Khelif meets Italy by Angela Carin in the under 66 kg series match on Thursday at 1:20 p.m. Lin enters the ring on Friday in the 57-kilogram category. Neither of them can match the Finn Pilha Kaivo-ojan in the series.

Taiwan’s Lin Yu-Ting competed in the Asian Games in Hangzhou in October.

The presence of the duo has caused astonishment in boxing circles. Former world champion Barry McGuigan wondered about it in the X service.

“This is pathetic”, men pretending to be women to gain an advantage in sports. What are the decision makers doing about it?

According to McGuigan, the situation is downright criminal. Many other parties have also wondered how the boxers who were rejected in the World Championships are included on the Olympic stage.

Cause can be found in the current chaos of the boxing world. The international organizational life of boxing has been in the middle of turmoil in recent years. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Boxing Association (IBA) have been at loggerheads for a long time, and Russia’s attack on Ukraine has further strained the atmosphere.

IBA’s operations have been marked by corruption and abuses. After the IOC got tired of the hassle, it took over the organization of the Tokyo Olympic boxing. A similar arrangement has also been in place in the qualifying tournaments of the Paris Olympics and in the games themselves.

At the same time, the participant criteria are broader than in competitions under the IBA. President of the IBA Umar Kremlev announced after the New Delhi Games by Tassin in the interviewthat the reason for the rejections from the World Championships was the results of the DNA tests performed on the athletes.

According to the Russian president, the athletes were tested for XY chromosomes, which made them ineligible to compete in women’s boxing.

of the IOC the subordinate Boxing Unit has largely left the definition of gender to the shoulders of the national associations. For example, the Algerian Boxing Federation did not accept Khelifi’s discus in the World Cup ring. According to it, it was a conspiracy against Algeria. In his home country, Khelif is a great hero, whose exploits in the Olympic ring are eagerly awaited.

Gender determination was not the only uproar at last spring’s World Cup. The IBA has not excluded Russians from competitive activities. At the Women’s World Cup in New Delhi, the flags of Russia and Belarus were on display, and the Russian national anthem was played for the Russian winner.

As a counterbalance to the pro-Russian IBA, a new association, World Boxing, was founded in 2023, which the Finnish Boxing Federation also joined in October 2023. However, it is not responsible for organizing the Olympic boxing tournament.