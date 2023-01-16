Warner Bros and Ebu the TV rights of the Olympics from 2026 to 2032

The International Olympic Committee (CIO) announces that all media rights in Europe for i Olympic Games 2026/2032 have been assigned to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) et al Warner Bros. Discovery.

The two broadcasters had presented a joint offer for the acquisition in 49 European countries of the XXV Olympic Winter Games of Milano Cortina 2026, the Games of the XXXIV Olympic Games of Los Angeles 2028, the XXVI Olympic Winter Games of 2030 and the Games of the XXXV Olympic Games of Brisbane 2032, as well as for the 2026/2032 Youth academy.

What the agreement provides

As it reports Primaonlinethe new agreement will guarantee free-to-air transmission of the Olympic Games through the public service broadcasting network of the EBUmost of which ensured coverage of the last three editions of the Olympic Games in collaboration with the THAT IS And Warner Bros. Discovery. So there will also be the Rai for Italy.

As of 2026, EBU extension will hold the free-to-air rights to television and digital platforms. every member of the European Broadcasting Union will broadcast over 200 hours of coverage of the Summer Olympic Games and at least 100 hours of the Winter Games with extensive radio, live streaming and editorial coverage across web, app and social media platforms.

In the last three editions of the Olympic Games, Warner Bros. Discovery partnered with over 45 free-to-air broadcasters across Europe to reach record audience of 372 million people on the continent at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Gamesincluding 175 million on channels Warner Bros. Discoverywhile the number of Europeans who visited its platforms during i Beijing 2022 Olympic Games156 million, was more than 19 times higher than the previous edition of the Winter Games.

