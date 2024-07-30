The International Olympic Committee (IOC) authorized two transgender boxers on Tuesday (30) to compete in the women’s category at the Paris Olympics.

The athletes named in the decision are Algerian Imane Khelif, in the under-66kg category, and Taiwanese Lin Yu-ting, in the under-57kg category. Both were disqualified from last year’s world championships for failing gender eligibility and testosterone levels tests.

At the 2023 competition in New Delhi, India, Khelif left the competition hours before her gold medal fight after the International Boxing Association (IBA) informed her that she did not meet the eligibility requirements. Taiwanese Yu-ting was unable to compete for the bronze medal for the same reason.

At the time, IBA president Umar Kremlev said that the two women’s bodies contained XY chromosomes, which is why they were excluded from sporting events. The association said at the time that it had made the decision “after a comprehensive review and that it was in the interests of maintaining the impartiality and integrity of the competition.”

The International Olympic Committee then decided to exclude the IBA from this year’s Paris Olympic Games, leaving the IOC’s own Paris 2024 Boxing Unit responsible for managing the tournament, with “more flexible” selection rules.

IOC spokesman Mark Adams gave a statement to the English newspaper The Guardian praising the decision to include transgender athletes in the Paris competition. “This [exclusão das atletas] “It’s really unfair and cruel. But I would just say that everyone competing in the women’s category is complying with the eligibility rules of the competition. They are women on their passports and it is stated that this is the case,” she said.

Asked about the selection rules, Adams admitted they were “complex”, particularly when it came to those who had gone through male puberty. Despite this, he said the decision should be made by each sport and not by the IOC.

“On the issue of testosterone and going through male puberty, we have issued a framework document for all federations. […] And everyone would love to have a single answer: yes, no, yes, no. But it’s incredibly complex,” he said.

“And really, it comes down not just to sport by sport, but to discipline by discipline. So people may have an advantage in this discipline and not in this discipline, whether they have gone through male puberty or not,” he said.

Algerian Imane Khelif and Taiwanese Lin Yu-ting will debut in the competition in Paris this Thursday (1st) and Friday (2), respectively.