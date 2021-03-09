Olympics Tourists have to stay home – Kyodo News: Foreign viewers can’t get to Tokyo Olympics

The reason is fear of the spread of the coronavirus.

Japan the government has decided to deny foreign spectators access to the Tokyo Olympics, which should be held at the turn of July-August. He tells about it Kyodo News on the basis of their source data. The reason is fear of the spread of the coronavirus.

The Tokyo Olympics were supposed to be held as early as the turn of July-August, but the Games were postponed by a year. Last week, the race organizers hoped the audience could be admitted to the race, but now the doors are closing, at least for foreigners.