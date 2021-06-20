Olympics Tokyo’s interest rate rules also apply to the time after the race: “If you drink alcohol, drink it alone”

Tokyo presented the athletes in the Olympic Village pandemic arrangements, the fever clinic is preparing to isolate those infected.

Coronavirus pandemic still raging around the world, but the organizers of the Tokyo Olympics reassure just over a month before the opening of the Games that athletes will have access to absolutely safe conditions.

What is new in the Olympic Village, dedicated to the accommodation of athletes, is a special fever clinic, which was presented by the race organizers on an open day on Sunday.

“If we suspect an infection, the athlete needs to be able to isolate,” reminded the Olympic Village CEO Takashi Kitajima.

The fever clinic is separate from the other health services in the Olympic Village. During a long race period, many athletes inevitably need treatment for their injuries or illnesses as well.

To the Olympic Village can accommodate 18,000 athletes and other team members. The Paralympic Village, which will be held in August-September after the Olympics, will accommodate about 8,000 people.

The need for athletes to keep safety distances to others is alleviated, for example, in gyms with plexiglass that separates fitness equipment from each other. In addition, each racing guest has access to plenty of disinfectants and soap.

The race village has been empty since March last year, when it was decided to postpone the race for a year. Race organizers have had time to disinfect the venues.

The amenity of the Olympic Village is even more important for athletes in Tokyo, as athletes do not have the right to move around the city. They only have access to competition and training venues.

Athletes take a corona test daily, and the use of a face mask is mandatory except when competing, eating, or sleeping. Even after your own race, there is no room to celebrate.

“If you drink alcohol, drink it alone,” Kitajima stressed.

For hanging out does not provide an opportunity, as athletes must leave the race village 48 hours after the end of their own race.

However, Korona still generates a lot of headaches for the competition organizers, as a member of the Uganda Olympic Committee, who arrived in Japan on Saturday, gave a positive test sample when he arrived in the country. He had been vaccinated and had a negative test result from his home country.

The Olympic Games are from July 23 to August 8. The Paralympics will compete from August 24 to May 5. September.