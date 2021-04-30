Olympics Tokyo ready to host the Olympics behind closed doors completely without an audience

As early as March, the Japanese government decided that no foreign guests would be admitted to the Olympics because of the corona epidemic.

Tokyo the Olympics can be held behind closed doors completely without a crowd due to the corona epidemic. This is what the chairman of the Tokyo race organization says Seiko Hashimoto interviewed by news agency AFP

According to Hashimoto, it is a matter of guaranteeing the health safety of the Games.

“There may be a situation where we can’t let the audience into the race at all,” Hashimoto commented to AFP. According to him, the Games can only succeed if the safety of athletes and Japanese is fully ensured.

As early as March, the Japanese government decided that no foreign guests would be admitted to the Olympics. The reason is fear of the spread of the coronavirus. Now the competition organization is ready to host the Olympics even without a domestic audience.

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled for July 23-August 8. More than a million tourists from abroad were expected to attend the Games.

Originally, Tokyo was supposed to host the Olympics in the summer of 2020, but the Games were postponed for a year because of the global corona epidemic.