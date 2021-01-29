Olympics Tokyo Olympics are a huge risk, says corona modeling expert Pauliina Ilmonen

The corona pandemic is threatening the Tokyo Olympics as well as athletes participating in the Games and other race people also next summer. The coronavirus will not be defeated before the Olympics in Japan should begin. “I already consider it very unlikely that the Olympics could be organized in the traditional way,” says Pauliina Ilmonen, an expert in corona modeling.

Coronary pandemic is unlikely to ease its grip on the world by late summer, so hosting the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics means taking huge risks.

This is the assessment of Aalto University’s Assistant Professor of Statistics Pauliina Ilmonen. He has become familiar with corona models during a pandemic and is involved in two international expert groups dealing with pandemic issues.

“I already find it very unlikely that the Olympics could be held in the traditional way. Whether you want to take the risks involved in organizing is another matter. ”

Ilmonen says that the Tokyo Olympics are so far away that it is difficult to make predictions, especially locally. There are too many variables: the situation is affected by the distribution of vaccines with bottlenecks, the restrictions imposed and compliance with them, seasonal variation, viral variants and, to say the least, coincidence.

It is still highly unlikely that the pandemic will subside from around the world by the end of July. The Olympics should open on July 23, and the opening of the Paralympics would be on August 24.

“ “If people from all over the world are gathered in one place and there are virus variants on the move in different places, it’s a huge risk.”

Since last March, the work of Pauliina Ilmonen, Assistant Professor of Statistics at Aalto University, has focused mainly on analyzing issues related to the coronavirus.­

In the previous at the Summer Olympics There were 207 teams in Rio. Competitors from all over the globe would also arrive in Tokyo.

“Maybe spectators would be another risk, but forcibly there is a huge risk if athletes leave all over the world,” Ilmonen says.

According to him, there are currently no indications that the vaccine would be distributed equally to different countries globally. Therefore, the situation in many countries does not have time to improve with the vaccine and it is not realistic to think that all athletes would be vaccinated. In addition, there has been a lot of talk recently at EU level about accessibility problems.

“The idea of ​​bringing all peoples together suffers if participants from some countries cannot be admitted,” Ilmonen estimates.

“This is a global pandemic that has moved easily from one country to another over a good year. Gathering people from all over the world in one place and having viral variants on the move in different places is a huge risk. ”

Bridge at the moment, preparations for the Olympics continue as normal, but last week spread News from The Times, according to which the Japanese government would have found the risks too great and would like to cancel the Games. However, the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government rushed to knock out the news.

Sari Essayah, Finnish member of the International Olympic Committee­

Finnish member of the IOC Sari Essayah says the Games are being strongly organized and there are no contingency plans. The situation of the Tokyo Olympics will be reviewed at the latest at the IOC meeting in the week beginning March 8.

Essayah recalls that the Games have been decided to be held only if it is possible in a safe manner. In the case of Tokyo, the situation is being monitored by a task force. The group includes representatives from the IOC, the Government of Japan, the City of Tokyo and the World Health Organization (WHO).

“The group has been put together because international sports organizations do not have enough expertise on the subject. The signal of the situation comes from there. In each country, the health authorities set the boundary conditions. ”

Chairman of the Finnish Sports Federation Sami Itani estimated last week Yle in an interviewthat holding a race is not realistic.

“President of the International Athletics Federation Sebastian Coe for its part, it stated that it relied on the organization of the Games. There are probably different views within the sports federations, ”Essayah says.

“ “I wouldn’t want to stay inside the four walls in Spain, for example.”

Tracker Amanda Kotaja still hopes the Paralympics can be held in Tokyo in August.­

About Finns athletes swimmer Ari-Pekka Liukkonen and track winder Amanda Kotaja are so far confident that they will be able to compete in Tokyo.

Liukkonen is preparing for his third Olympics and Kotaja for his third Paralympics. Both have made preliminary plans for their calendars next summer, but there is still uncertainty. For example, the times required for quarantine are open for both Tokyo and the Preparatory Games.

Kotaja is also thinking about the rationality of the foreign camp. Restrictive measures can start quickly.

“I wouldn’t want to stay inside the four walls in Spain, for example.”

Already last summer, Liukkonen made a plan for Tokyo. It is to be followed this time as well.

One week before the start of the competition, Liukkonen is scheduled to move to a finishing camp in Japan. It is planned to move to the race village at the start of the race, and Liukkonen’s main trip, the 50-meter freestyle, will be raced less than a week later.

“If you have to be close to the four walls in a race village, you have to think about whether it makes more sense to go closer to your own sport. If you come to quarantine both at the finishing camp and in the race village, you have to think about whether you should delay the departure and go straight to the race village. It is not worth thinking yet, but to be open-minded and ready to react when the situation begins to clear up. ”

“ “In Tokyo, it may not be said that everyone starts from the same line.”

Ari-Pekka Liukkonen is still aiming for Tokyo.­

First the condition for leaving for Tokyo is that Liukkonen breaks the race limit. It has yet to be done. From the point of view of the main goal of the athletes, the organization of the qualifiers is one of the swimmer’s biggest concerns about the Tokyo Games.

“Not so much in swimming, where boundaries can be made with a little travel. But in Martial Arts, for example, you may have to travel around the world in pursuit of Olympic venues. ”

Kotaja has already secured his place. He admits that preparations are being made for Tokyo in a situation that is not fair to athletes.

“It’s quite a challenge because the world is really at different stages of the corona and it affects the daily lives of athletes in different ways. The entire spring and early summer selection system is open to many species. Yes, it puts athletes in an unequal position. In Tokyo, it may not be said that everyone starts from the same line. ”

“ “Currently, infections are on the rise.”

In Japan the organization of the olympics does not currently inspire the people. In a news agency published in January In the Kyoto survey Eighty per cent of the population thought the Games should either be canceled or postponed again.

First Secretary of the Embassy of Finland in Tokyo Niina Väisänen says that in Japan, the government’s will to hold the Games looks strong. The people’s view, on the other hand, is associated with the country’s worsening disease situation.

In Japan, zoning is done by prefectures. Tokyo Prefecture, which covers the metropolitan area of ​​Tokyo, is currently in a state of emergency due to the coronavirus, as are ten other prefectures in the country. Wednesday was the first day of the year, according to the Japan Times, with less than a thousand infections reported.

“The state of emergency is currently valid until February 7, but there have been headlines in the media that it would continue until the end of February,” Väisänen says.

Positive tests have been given to more than 380,000 people in countries with just under 127 million inhabitants, and about 5,500 deaths have been reported so far.

The comparability of infection rates is weakened by the low number of tests performed in Japan. The country’s coronavirus situation following covid19japan.com website According to the report, 70,000–110,000 tests have been performed in the country every day recently. According to the situation on Thursday afternoon, about 6.6 million tests have been performed during the entire pandemic, compared to about 2.8 million in Finland.

Despite moderate test numbers, an average of about 4,300 new infections have been found each day in Japan over the past week.

“Currently, infections are on the rise. Compared to many control countries, the situation has remained under control, but there are many sick people, ”says Väisänen.

Japan has been tight on its entry line throughout the pandemic. The Olympics would require, at least for athletes, more relaxed thinking in order for competitors to get to the ground.

“In the early days, the borders were closed, and entry is still very limited. Currently, a valid residence permit is required, a coronavirus test in the country of departure no more than 72 hours before the flight, a new test on arrival and a 14-day quarantine, ”says Väisänen.

In addition to the coronavirus, economic issues affect the organization of the Games. Before postponing the Games from last year, the news agency Kyodo spoke about the review, according to which Japan ‘s GDP would be 1.4 percent lower due to the cancellation of the Games.

There is also a lot of money in TV contracts, for example. The Tokyo Games are the last of the media company NBC’s 2011 deal to broadcast the Games in the United States. NBC paid for two summer races and two winter races for the newspaper According to The New York Times a total of US $ 4.38 billion.

Even if the IOC finds the means to host a race that is safe enough, an exceptional race experience is promised. Ilmonen mentions keeping safety distances, for example, in meals and accommodation.

“ “The Olympics would be needed to bring something uplifting and unifying to the world.”

Yoshiro Mori (left), chairman of the Olympic and Paralympic Organizing Committee, and Toshiro Muto, CEO, spoke at a press conference this week.­

Race village is normally a big part of the Olympic experience for an athlete. In Tokyo, you may have to compromise on common dining moments and getting to know athletes from other countries in order to get to the Games at all.

“Yes, it takes a little communality and the experience of a common sports family. I have experienced the true importance of other Finnish athletes support. It has been possible to feel together and share the experience. Certainly the experience is different and maybe it takes community, ”says Kotaja.

He believes that the Paralympics and the Olympics will be treated on the same terms when the decision to host is made.

“The number of people in the Olympics is higher in the race village than in the Paralympics, where the race village is not crowded. In this situation, perhaps the good thing for the Paralympics is that it can be more relaxed. ”

And if getting into a race would be important to an athlete, it would also have value for the audience. It is also acknowledged by Pauliina Ilmonen. While the assessment of the progress of the pandemic is rigorous for the Olympics, value races could bring a glimmer of limiting light.

“The Olympics would be needed to bring to the world something that inspires and unites together, bringing together athletes from all nations. It could have psychological effects, ”says Ilmonen.