Olympics Tokyo Olympic boss’s comments on restrictions on women’s speaking time raise a petition calling for sanctions against Yoshiro Mori

Tokyo Director of the Olympic Organizing Committee Yoshiro Mori raised a stir this week about the derogatory comments made by women. It has issued a petition calling for sanctions against Mori. As many as 110,000 people have signed the petition.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Mori, 83, suggested that the organizing committee meetings are not effective because of women.

“Meetings with a lot of women are devastatingly time consuming. If the number of women is increased and their speaking time is not limited, it will be difficult for them to quit, which is annoying, ”Mori said.

The goal of the Japan Olympic Committee is to increase the proportion of women on the board to 40 percent, but currently there are only five women among the 24 board members of the Olympic Committee.

Mori apologized for his comments, but the petition does not believe he understands the root causes of the discrimination. The petition calls on the Japanese Olympic Committee and the administration of the country and Tokyo to consider possible sanctions against the Olympic boss.