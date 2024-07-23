Olympics | This man is the hope of Finland: “I have to give a unique time of my life to someone else”

A judo match is a basic struggle for Martti Puumalainen.

“I I’ll kill you.” So Martti Puumalainen thinks as he enters the match.

Puumalainen says that for him a match is not a game but a primal struggle where one defeats the other.

“Today, you can’t actually experience that anywhere else,” says Puumalainen.

“And that’s fine.”

No no need to be afraid. Puumalainen is chatting leisurely in the cafe Uppopulla, next door to his home Urhea-halli.

His originality has been refined with hard work. Work is needed.

On the Puma’s belt it says Martti in Japanese letters.

I’m pregnant the reigning European champion of the series, Martti Puumalainen, is quite a big man, 185 centimeters and 130 kilograms.

The worst opponents are clearly bigger. Especially their lap distance is huge.

Puumainen’s hands are short even for his height. With years of repetition, he has had to forge the movements in his spine that will keep him free from the subduing grips of his opponents.

Many people want to grab hold of him from deep on his back, press him up and then throw him.

When the match is going well, the opponents’ grips slip from Puumalainen’s neck before they have time to properly grip. He slips from the grip like soap, sneaks under the opponent’s center of gravity and throws.

“ “I felt that judo had become too serious.”

Martti Puumalainen is the European champion in 2023.

When Puumalainen jumped to the top of the world last fall, three important things fell into place. Grappling was one of them.

In August, Puumalainen won the Masters competition in Hungary, to which 36 of the world’s best from each series are invited.

It was a surprise, because the beginning of the year had gone under the bench. In the spring at the World Championships, Puumalainen was so unmotivated that he was ashamed.

He had been working towards the World Championships according to plans, even though a rose broke out in his leg, recovery slowed down and training turned into a squeeze.

After the Games, I had to relax.

“I felt that judo had become too serious. That I might as well do something else that I don’t like.”

Summer then the tap opened.

“In the Masters, many things that had been practiced for years started working on the same day,” says Puumalainen.

And it wasn’t just a bad day. Later in the fall at the European Championships, Puumalainen bundled one opponent after another with ease.

In the final match, however, he was in a tight spot.

Former world champion and Olympic medalist, Georgian Guram Tushishvili managed to get hold of the belt behind his back. From there, Tushishvili forced the Finn upside down and took the points lead.

Ten seconds before the end of the game, Puumalainen leveled the game by flicking the former world champion on his back with a classic kick.

The French home crowd also joined in the cheers of the Finnish supporters: Martti, Martti, Martti.

In overtime, Puumalainen threw for the second time and became European champion.

“ “I can stun the opponent and it drops.”

Martti Puumalainen throws Guram Tushishvili in extra time of the EC final in front of the Georgian stands.

Kick is another fall.

It makes Puumalainen’s attacks even more difficult to anticipate and counter. He can now throw forward or backward, right or left.

Puumalainen says he gets even more satisfaction from kicking his feet than from other throws. It works according to the best principles of judo: without force.

When the opponent reacts to the forward throw, he easily falls backwards.

“I can stun the opponent, and it will trickle down.”

Third and the decisive leap occurred in concentration.

In order to win the competition, the Puumainen must defeat four or five opponents in one day.

For several years now, he has been able to knock down the top men in the world, but not several in the same race.

The durability would have been enough. It has been Puumalainen’s strengths for a long time. Likewise, the will to win and self-confidence.

A man from Puma already decided at the age of 12 that he would become the best in the world.

Even at a young age, he did not hesitate to announce his goals and did not appear modest.

Grown men were annoyed when the teenage Martti announced that he was aiming for the adult and not the youth championships.

Martti just got over it, but now he says that he took an unnecessarily harsh stance, me against the rest of the world.

“You should not have.”

He still doesn’t care too much about what others think. The Facebook profile reads: Haters hate, but Maravaani goes.

In the year In 2019, many doubted Puumalainen’s decision when he had enough of losing weight and decided to move to the heavyweight division. They said he is too small.

In 2021, Puumalainen took the first big scalp by throwing Brazil’s two-time Olympic medalist, the 155-kilogram Rafael Silvan.

At the same time, a problem came up, because of which the big tournament wins still had to wait. The man from Puuma got too excited.

“I was too sick. I thought, well, let’s just continue with this, it will be easy.”

It didn’t work.

In a few other races too, complacency won too early.

Now A person from Puuma has a spiritual coach Tatja Holmin a playlist prepared with, which helps to regulate the state of mind during the race day.

After the match, he calms down by listening Anna Wood. Metallica, for example, tunes up the fighting spirit during the match.

Before the victorious EC final, Apulanta was playing over and over again in the headphones:

THE JOURNEY FROM PAIN TO PLEASURE IS SCARYLY LITTLE, if at all.

You have to be ready for pain in the match. Easy and pleasant should never be expected.

“ “Everything that comes, comes in time. It’s much lighter mentally that way.”

Puumalainen sparring with Markus Lambacka at the Urhea hall.

To win there are many paradoxes involved, which Puumalainen has successfully resolved.

He says that you have to accept the possibility of defeat. If you only accept victory, defeat becomes scary.

“Then you don’t dare to give everything.”

You shouldn’t think about the final result during or between matches. It worsens the result. You can only have one match in your mind and this moment.

At the European Championships, a familiar and dangerous thought flashed through my head for a moment: one more victory and then we’re already in the medal matches.

“I breathed calmly that no. Now it’s the quarterfinal and after that there’s nothing.”

A man from Puma doesn’t want to see the schedule or even the name of his first opponent until the morning of the match.

He has learned to follow the tactic of living in the moment even in everyday life.

He is here and now. If not, calm breathing will return him to his place.

“Everything that comes, comes in time. It’s much lighter mentally that way.”

Even when he goes to practice, he doesn’t necessarily know what lies ahead in practice. That’s the coach’s concern.

Instead, Puumalainen makes sure that he does every exercise and all its parts as well as he can. If one rep goes bad, he does the next one better.

There the head coach helps significantly Rok Draksicwho has whipped the whole team to a new level.

In May Luukas Saha won World Championship bronze in the category under 66 kg and made the Olympic team as the second judoka.

The suction also extends to young people. In all three youth age groups, Finland won an EC medal last year.

A man from Puma says that before Draksic’s arrival, many probably trained sufficiently quantitatively, but the intensity was too low. The international level of requirements was lost.

According to Puumalainen, one of Draksic’s greatest strengths is that he knows how to demand.

Draksic is himself a former European champion. He comes from Slovenia, a country with only two million inhabitants but six Olympic judo medals this millennium.

Under his leadership, basic work is done a lot and hard. Warming up before sparring, i.e. match practice, is a full exercise in itself.

“Many would be finished even after that.”

A man from Puma meets the requirements without compromise.

He says he also accepts feedback, even if it doesn’t always feel good. He has learned that at home in a family with five children.

“I’m grateful to the parents that we were told when everything didn’t go the way you wanted it to.”

Puumalainen praises Draksic for giving corrective feedback in a positive form: There is room for improvement here.

“ “I have to give a very unique time of my life to someone else.”

Martti Puumalainen and Rok Draksic rejoice after winning the European Championship final.

To the team and Draksic there is a strong trust, says Puumalainen. He thinks that a coaching relationship requires more trust than many relationships.

“You can always find a new partner, but a sports career only comes here once. I have to give a very unique time of my life to someone else.”

The man from Puuma has been lucky in many ways in his coaching relationships.

He didn’t have to move from home to train elsewhere during his school days, because a Cuban judoka happened to move to Mikkeli by Alain Calder.

Calderin started coaching Mikkeli’s youth. Under his leadership, the Puumalainen brothers Martti and Juho threw and threw.

The tall brothers didn’t have any other training facilities in the town, so they got little match practice compared to their peers who train in Tampere or Helsinki.

It might have seemed like a weakness at the time. Instead, a lot of technique and throwing practice accumulated. Now that’s a strength.

“ “Someone has to be the best in the world. Why can’t it be you?”

A man from Puma says that a big factor in his career has also been Jaana Jokinenformerly Sundberg, the previous star of Finnish judo.

When Puumalainen moved to Helsinki after the army, Jokinen had just been elected head coach of the Judo League.

Jokinen purposefully mapped the athletes aiming for the top and committing to a common program. Then he got serious about organizing coaching and support for the group, which would enable them to rise to the top of the world.

Jokinen washed Draksic and organized the association’s daily training in Helsinki at the new Olympic training center, Urhea hall.

Before, the federation coaches worked scattered in Helsinki, Tampere and Lahti. The training places in Helsinki were scattered all over the city.

The conditions are from a different planet now.

Last after the year’s successes, Puumalainen will receive a lot of attention and great expectations at the Olympics.

The spring competitions went slowly, but Puumalainen says he is not too worried about it.

Judo is a very competitive sport where very few champions have been able to win consistently. Puumalainen admits that he does not belong to that group yet.

Olympic host French heavyweight representative Teddy Riner belongs.

Riner has won ten world championships and four Olympic medals. At his best, he has won 154 matches in a row.

Riner is tall, athletic and seeks to win with the least risk. If he has to, he can throw nicely. He’s not young anymore.

Puumalainen says that he is not afraid of Riner more than anyone else.

Olympic pressure The man from Puuma tries to manage by thinking that the Olympics are not a very different race from others.

However, it is different. Olympic victory is so desired that the stakes and pressure are greater than anywhere else.

That’s why, in Puumalainen’s opinion, the Olympics are the toughest judo competition in the world.

You have to accept the possibility of defeat, but it’s pointless to think that he won’t win. One match at a time.

He has borrowed one of his slogans from a US Olympic judo medalist From Ronda Rousey, who later earned a reputation as a freelancer. Rousey said to herself:

Someone has to be the best in the world. Why can’t it be you?

The man from Puma sees no reason why it couldn’t be him.