Olympics | This is how Riikka Pakarinen of the Sports Association explained the weak results – criticizing the Olympic Committee

Olympics|The chairman of the sports association thought the results of the Finnish athletes were good.

To the same at a time when there is a heated debate in Finland about medalless Summer Olympics, the chairman of the Sports Association Riikka Pakarinen attacks the Olympic Committee in his column and defends track and field athletes who have come under criticism.

Pakarinen writes on the Sports Association’s website that the Olympic Committee creates a false image of the success of track and field athletes.

“The image of the Olympic Committee’s information about the failure of summer sports and athletics in recent years is not true. Every sports follower has noticed the new rise of athletics. In the 2020s, 12 prestigious medals. In Paris, four points and nine top 16 places in the world in one of the top sports. Our team is still young,” Pakarinen writes.

Pakarinen writes that the lack of a medal is “very upsetting” and says that the disappointment is great. Silver arenus can be found on the other hand.

“However, looking at the final places, the result was the best in decades. The records in Finland and the upswing in women’s endurance running also made me happy.”

Last years chairman Jan Vapaavuoren era, the Olympic Committee has been criticized for focusing too much on the theme of moving the people, and especially young people, at the expense of top sports. Pakarinen also ignores this topic in his column and points in the direction of the Olympic Committee.

“In the fall, the big sports federations and the ministry have to think about the future role of the Olympic Committee. A strong investment in elite sports is needed. Getting Finns moving is extremely important as a goal, but in the future it should be left to the sports federations.”

Pakarinen calls for a model where “absolute peaks” are supported in a customized way.

“Such a mechanism has yet to be found in the Olympic Committee,” Pakarinen points out.

“A few years ago, there was talk in athletics that the realistic level of success for Finnish athletics is in the EC competitions. I myself have disagreed. We should aim for the global level.”

According to Pakarinen, Finland’s public funding is inefficient, and the fundraising of sports associations is weak.

The last one Pakarinen directs his thorn in the direction of youth work in team sports.

“Finnish children’s and youth sports have lost their versatility, which is inevitably reflected in the elite sports stage as well. Especially in team sports, a child has to make a choice very early, at the age of 10. It doesn’t make any sense.”