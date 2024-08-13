Olympics | This is how politicians’ trips to Paris were paid for – HS asked the organizations

Olympics|HS asked the big sports organizations who they might have invited to the Olympics. Alexander Stubb’s travel expenses were handled by the President’s Office.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Seven large sports organizations say that they did not pay for anyone to attend the Olympics. The Finnish Olympic Committee invited the state leadership and its commercial partners to Paris. The background communities of the invitees paid the travel expenses. The International Olympic Committee provided invited guests with entry to the events and, in some cases, on-site transportation and meals. The City of Helsinki paid the travel expenses of both Mayor Juhana Vartiainen and Deputy Mayor Paavo Arhinmäki.

Politicians Olympic tourism has sparked a debate in recent days.

Helsingin Sanomat asked nine organizations in the sports sector that received state general subsidies about their possible invited guests at the Olympics. The question was asked of organizations that received a grant of at least one million euros for 2024.

According to their announcements, the Ski Federation, Floorball Federation, Ice Hockey Federation, Gymnastics Federation, Ball Federation, Paralympic Committee and Finnish Workers’ Sports Federation did not invite anyone to the Olympics. They also did not pay their own representatives to the Olympics.

Olympic Committee invited the state leadership and the organization’s commercial partners to Paris.

The Olympic Committee sent the invitations, but each participant’s travel and accommodation expenses were covered by their background community or another external entity. The Olympic Committee therefore does not pay any expenses, the administrative director tells HS Emilia Ottela.

In Paris, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) provided invitees with entry to the events and, in some cases, on-site transportation and meals.

Finland the Olympic Committee followed IOC protocol when inviting the president to Paris by Alexander StubbPrime Minister Petteri Orpon and Minister of Sports by Sandra Bergqvist with spouses.

According to the Office of the President of the Republic, it paid Stubb’s travel and accommodation expenses to the Olympic Committee.

On Tuesday, HS inquired about the expenses of Orpo and Bergqvist from the Government Office and the Ministry of Education, but the request for information was not answered.

In addition On its own initiative, the Olympic committee invited the chairman of the education committee of the parliament Tuula Haatainen (sd) and the chairman of the State Sports Council Timo Heinonen (cook).

The ill-fated trip was paid for by the parliament. According to the Parliament, the cost estimate for the trip is 3,950 euros. Heinonen’s trip is billed by the Ministry of Education and Culture.

The Olympic Committee’s partner Elämysmatkat offered its help in travel arrangements, but according to the administrative director Ottela, the organization’s funds were not used for this either.

In social there has been a discussion in the media, among others, by a member of parliament Nasima Razmyarin (sd) from the trip to Paris.

Razmyar participated in the event at the invitation of the Finnish Sports Federation (Sul). Sul did not pay for the travel of Razmyar or his other invited guests, but acted as the host and was responsible for the travel arrangements. The expenses were billed to the participants.

Razmyar’s trip was paid for by the Stadion foundation, of which Razmyar is the chairman of the board. The price of his trip was 3,690 euros.

The mayor of Helsinki was also a guest of Suli Juhana Vartiainen (cook) and deputy mayor Paavo Arhinmäki (left). Their trip was paid for by the city of Helsinki.

The total cost of the guard’s four-day trip was a little over 5,000 euros.

During Tuesday, the city did not provide a breakdown of Arhinmäki’s travel expenses. Earlier in the day, I reported on the matter Ilta-Sanomat interviewed Suli’s representative, according to whom the travel expenses were around 4,700 euros.