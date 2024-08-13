Olympics | This is how much the Olympic trips of Razmyar, Arhinmäki and Vartiainen cost

Olympics|The Finnish Sports Federation invited the decision-makers to Paris.

Helsinki representatives of the city and the Stadium Foundation traveled to watch the Paris Olympics at the invitation of the Finnish Sports Federation (Sul). The costs of the trips, which cost thousands of euros, are covered by the City of Helsinki and the Stadium Foundation.

The first three-day visit was attended by the chairman of the Stadium Foundation, a member of parliament Nasima Razmyar (sd) and CEO of the Olympic Stadium Ari Kuokkanen.

After them, the mayor of Helsinki traveled to Paris Juhana Vartiainen (cook), deputy mayor Paavo Arhinmäki (left) and sports director Tarja Loikkanen.

Suli’s director responsible for sales and marketing Jari Töykkä says that the arrangements for the trip were handled by Sul, who sends an invoice for the costs to the participants.

According to Töykä, the costs of the first trip were 3,700 euros per person and the second 4,700 euros per person. The amounts include flights, hotel accommodation and entrance tickets. According to Töykä, the second trip was more expensive mainly because of the price of the entrance tickets.

Sul is the umbrella organization of Finnish athletics.

The athletics of the Olympic Games were held at the Stade de France, which attracts 80,000 spectators.

I closed managing director Harry Aalto says that the association has a habit of inviting its partners as guests to value competitions. These include both sponsors and other partners.

According to Aalto, the city of Helsinki is an important partner for Suli, as the city regularly hosts several association events, such as Helsinki Running Day, the Women’s 100 and the Finland-Sweden cross country match.

Sul is applying for the 2030 European Athletics Championships in Finland. According to Aalto, this was on display during the trip with representatives of both the city and the Stadium Foundation.

“There was a lot of discussion about the European Championships in 2030. When we are all applying for it together.”

Helsinki deputy mayor for culture and leisure Paavo Arhinmäki confirms that the city of Helsinki will pay for the city representatives’ trips.

Arhinmäki says that on the trip we got to know the performance venues of various sports extensively. In addition to athletics, the group had time to watch skateboarding, diving, table tennis and volleyball.

They also visited the Finnish embassy, ​​where the topic of discussion was the construction of a sports venue in Paris.

Paavo Arhinmäki looked to Paris for inspiration, for example in places where street sports are practiced.

According to Arhinmäki, the trip taught me a lot about organizing major games, even though Helsinki is not applying for the Olympics.

“I was positively surprised that the French arrangements worked very well. For example, the signs were functional, and the race organizers had a very functional app that guided from one performance location to another,” says Arhinmäki.

Nasima Razmyar says that the cost of his and Kuokkanen’s trip is covered by the Stadion foundation. He emphasizes that the foundation does not receive operating grants, but collects its income from the operations of the Helsinki Olympic Stadium, such as the events organized there.

Razmyar had time to see athletics, beach volleyball and basketball during the trip. The most time was spent at the Stade de France, which served as the stage for athletics.

Nasima Razmyar hopes that the renovated Olympic Stadium in Helsinki will be able to organize major events.

According to Razmyar, it was very important to see how Olympic athletics was organized before the application for the 2030 European Championships begins.

“The games must be financially successful, so that they are also safe and smooth for the public. After all, they are things that are definitely worth learning from when there is such a great and unique opportunity,” says Razmyar.

Representatives of the Stadion Foundation also participated in the Paavo Nurmi 1924 event organized by the Finnish Embassy, ​​which was attended by other Finnish decision-makers who visited the games.

Among others, there was a delegation from Turku, which aims to get Paavo Nurmi Games the highest status, i.e. the Diamond League.