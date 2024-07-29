Olympics | This is how much food costs at the Paris race arenas – the cheeseburger was a disappointment

Paper the wrap fits easily in the palm of your hand.

When you open the wrapper, the sight is not flattering. Is this tiny, flattened product really a cheeseburger that cost nine euros?

The impression of the purchase also does not improve when you taste it. Unfortunately.

Cheeseburgers were for sale at the Parc des Princes stadium, where the Olympic football tournament is played. The stadium is known as the home of the big club Paris St. Germain.

We researched the prices of food and drinks in the Olympic arenas in several competition venues.

There are slight differences in the offer between different arenas. Different sales points in the same arena may also offer a different range of products.

Based on the tests, the food seems rather expensive compared to the quality of the products and the size of the portions. At Parc des Princes, a warm toast costs 7 euros, a portion of french fries with vito and sweet popcorn 6 euros.

At the tennis festival Roland Garros, a vege hodari cost 11 euros. Ten different food portions were offered there. French fries cost 5, pasta salad 9, a cup of fruit salad 5 and a chocolate cookie and muffin both 4 euros.

In the Bercy arena, which hosts the gymnastics competition, a cheeseburger or a veggie burger costs 10 euros, paninis 8, vegetable pie 8, hotdog 7 and french fries 6.

Olympic-arenas only sell non-alcoholic options. A half-liter bottle of soda or 0.4-liter tap water costs 5 euros at different points of sale, and a half-liter water bottle costs 3.5 euros.

A 0.5 liter cup of non-alcoholic beer costs 8 euros. A 0.4 liter mixed drink with non-alcoholic beer and lemon juice costs 6 euros.

Drinks are served in cups made of thick plastic, for which a deposit of 2 euros must be paid.

My goat cheese pan and half a liter of soft drink cost a total of 15 euros at the Bercy arena.

At sales points the use of disposable containers is avoided. Drinks are served in cups made of thick plastic, for which a deposit of 2 euros must be paid.

For example, in the Bercy arena, the deposit money could not be recovered from the same point of sale. The seller said that the only return point is on the other side of the arena, where the walking distance in the interior of the arena was approximately 200 meters.

The pawn shop was finally found in the smoking area outside the arena. From there, you could get a couple of euro coins back in no time without queuing.