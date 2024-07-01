Olympics | Thirteen-year-old Heili Sirviö’s place at the Paris Olympics was sealed

Olympics|Heili Sirviö becomes the youngest Olympic representative in Finland’s history.

13 year old skateboarder Heili Sirviön selection for the Olympics was sealed on Monday, when the Olympic Committee named him to represent Finland at the Paris Games.

On Monday, the Finnish competition team was completed with 12 athletes.

Heili Sirviö

Sirviö becomes the youngest Olympic athlete in Finnish history. The Olympic Committee’s press release states that there was a comprehensive discussion about the selection, in which the wishes of Heili Sirviö and his parents were heard.

“For two years now, Heili has been competing in international competitions with the same athletes he will meet in Paris. Most of them are very young, some even younger than Heil, so in that sense the Paris Olympic competition is no different from Heil’s normal competition program, and the situation is not new for him”, says the leader of the Finnish competition team Leena Paavolainen.

Underage athletes will be accompanied to the Olympics by a guardian. One of Sirviö’s parents is going with him to Paris.

“We support the young athlete with all available means by our team of experts in cooperation with his parents,” promises Paavolainen.

About general athletes three representatives of Tampere Pyrinnö were elected on Monday. A high jumper Ella Junnila and high-speed beepers Reetta Hurske and Lotta Harala have all made the limit required for the Games.

More track and field athletes will be selected as long as the rankings are clear. After the 12 athletes selected on Monday, 39 Finns have been selected for the Games.

“The Finnish team is starting to take its final shape, and it’s great to see a wide range of sports in Paris. The selection window closes on July 8. and in athletics we are still waiting for several additional places. In addition, in a few other sports, we can still get last-minute spots in Paris.”