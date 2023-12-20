Olympics | The world-famous beer brand rejects the Olympics – the reason is the IOC's decision in Russia

The participation of the Russians in the Olympics has been talked about in recent weeks.

20.12. 20:55

Czech beer brand Pilsner Urquell will not sponsor next year's Paris Olympics, contrary to its original intention. About that tells Czech Broadcasting Company Czech Radio.

The beer brand does not intend to advertise its products at the Olympics in any way, because Russian and Belarusian athletes are allowed to participate in the Games.

Pilsner Urquell is an official partner of the Czech Olympic Committee and was not an official sponsor of the Games.

The beer brand owned by the English company SABMiller is canceling its advertising campaign planned for the Olympics. According to Czech Radio, the money intended for that will now be used to support Czech athletes.

International The Olympic Committee (IOC) decided at the beginning of December that athletes from Russia and Belarus will be allowed to participate in individual sports under a neutral flag in the Olympic Games.

Russians and Belarusians were banned from international sports after Russia started a war of aggression in Ukraine in February 2022.

The IOC's decision has sent shockwaves around the world because the war of aggression is still ongoing in Ukraine. Among other things, the Finnish Olympic Committee, together with other Nordic countries, has opposed the participation of Russians in the Games.