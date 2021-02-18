Olympics The woman took the lead at the Tokyo Olympics – Minister Seiko Hashimoto himself found himself in the midst of a harassment scandal seven years ago: “I still wonder what I did”

Hashimoto, 56, represents a younger generation than his predecessor, 83-year-old Mori.

Tokyo accompanied by a stir, the summer olympics got a new president. The chairman of the organizing committee of the Games was an athlete who excelled in his career as a speed skater and cyclist. Seiko Hashimoto.

Olympic Minister Hashimoto brings a fresh breeze to Japanese men’s sports management culture. She replaces the summer races as chaired by a woman Yoshiro Morin, whose sexist comments have caused global confusion.

Hashimoto, 56, represents a younger generation than 83-year-old Mori. Competing as an athlete in seven Olympic Games, the new president has a clear vision for the success of the Summer Games during Korona.

“I’m working to make sure the audience is experiencing the Olympics becoming a safe event,” Hashimoto reported.

Mori, who is also a former Japanese prime minister, resigned in early February after a burst of international and national criticism. Mori apologized for her speeches, but at the same time she dug a deeper pit for herself, saying, “I don’t talk much to women.”

Neither Hashimoto has not been spared the dome. He was in the midst of a sexual harassment scandal in 2014 when photos of him and a male figure skater more than 20 years younger spread in which the duo hugged and kissed. Hashimoto is married to another man.

The figure skater stated that he did not feel harassed. Hashimoto at the time apologized for the “misunderstanding” caused by the photographs.

Hashimoto also commented on the case on Thursday.

“My actions seven years ago were deeply unfortunate. I still wonder what I did, ”Hashimoto said.