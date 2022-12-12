Olympics | The US Olympic and Paralympic leadership supports Russians and Belarusians entering the Paris Games

However, it is a condition that country codes are not used.

of the United States the Olympic and Paralympic Committee USOPC is sympathetic to Russian and Belarusian athletes competing in the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The condition is, however, that countries’ emblems such as colors or flags are not used, i.e. the athletes would compete as “neutrals”.

Russia and Belarus were banned from international sports after Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

of the USOPC according to the International Olympic Committee’s IOC meeting last week, they wanted to find a way for the return of Russians and Belarusians.

“The discussion was sparked by whether athletes born in Russia and Belarus and holding passports from those countries should have a way to compete as clean and neutral athletes in the future. I believe that there is a desire for that to be possible over time, because our mission is to bring the world together peacefully through sports. Banning individual athletes from competing is a difficult thing to allow for the (Olympic) movement”, head of the USOPC Susanne Lyons said on Monday.

According to Lyons, they want to give Russians and Belarusians the opportunity to compete as neutrals, also in order to avoid the boycotts that affected the Olympics in the 1970s and 1980s.

“There are conflicts all over the world, there are wars every day, and when boycotts are started, the foundation of the Olympic movement crumbles very quickly.”

The Russians competed at the Beijing Olympics last winter under the banner of the Russian Olympic Committee. However, many wore the colors of the Russian flag. According to Lyons, the participation of the Russians in the future must take place in “completely neutral” outfits.

“Before, when they competed as neutrals, the colors were the same, and the word Russia was also included (in the outfits). We are in full agreement that in the future this should happen completely neutrally. No colors, no country name.”

The Olympic authorities would also have the intention of ensuring that the athlete would never have supported Russia’s conflict in Ukraine. Of course, Lyons admits that such a thing may be impossible to implement.

“I don’t know how to know that (the support). But (Olympic officials) want athletes who have not actively supported the conflict.”