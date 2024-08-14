Olympics | The uproar around the failed break in Paris continues – the Australian Prime Minister took a stand

Olympics|Rachael Gunn has found herself in the middle of an uproar.

Uproar caught in the middle because of his Olympic performances Rachael Gunn has received harsh criticism for his performance at the Paris Olympics.

In addition to millions of people, his performance has also been raved about by big stars, such as the singer Adele and host and comedian Jimmy Fallon.

In his native Australia, Gunn has become a very controversial figure. He did not fly to Australia with the rest of the Olympic team, but stayed in Europe.

An address has circulated in Australia, demanding the leader of Gunn and the Australian Olympic team Anna Meares public apology for “unethical selection process”. Address had collected more than 28,000 names by Wednesday afternoon.

Gunnwhose stage name is Raygun, however, gets support from his teammates.

“He’s crushed,” Gunn’s Olympic rowing teammate Jessica Fox, quoth in the Australian newspaper The Sydney Morning Herald.

Gunn, who only started breakdancing when he was well over 20 years old, made it to the Olympics because he won the Oceania Olympic qualifier held in Sydney last year. In Paris, he got a total of zero points in three matches and did not advance.

The treatment on Facebook has been harsh.

“He’s human too, and the last week has been really rough. He has indeed felt it. People can be cruel. He doesn’t deserve this,” Fox said.

Rachael Gunn (left) challenged Logan Edra, who is 15 years her junior.

Uproar Even the prime minister of Australia has taken a stand around Gunn Anthony Albanese. He has taken a stand for Gunn.

“Some of the criticism he’s received has been a bit like a concerted attack, which I think is really unfair. He puts on his tracksuit and lets go. The mess is Australian,” Albanese told a local radio channel, according to AFP.

The Australian Olympic Committee has also offered its support to Gunn.

Gunn36, works as a university lecturer. He has a PhD in cultural studies.

Breakdancing, which debuted in Paris, will no longer participate in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.