Olympics | The UN strongly supports the IOC and labels the shelving of Russian athletes as discrimination

The opinion of the UN human rights experts supports the IOC’s motion, according to which the admission of Russians and Belarusians to international games should be investigated.

United nations (UN) experts thank the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for considering the inclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes as neutral competitors in international sporting events.

UN published statement on their websiteby UN human rights experts, Greek Alexandra Xanthaki and Indian Ashwini KP. Both work as professors, Xanthaki in Britain and Ashwini KP in India.

Last week, the IOC proposed that the admission of Russian and Belarusian athletes to international competitions should be considered. According to the IOC, the conditions would include ensuring anti-doping and opposing war.

Now the UN experts stand strongly in support of the IOC, in contrast to, for example, the sports leaders of the Nordic countries.

“We urge the IOC to make a decision along these lines and to go further, to ensure non-discrimination for all athletes, regardless of their nationality,” the UN experts state.

IOC experts also pondered whether the recommendation made by the IOC last February regarding the exclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes was discrimination even then. The new statement is the opposite of almost a year ago.

“KOK’s [aikaisempi] the recommendation raised serious questions about direct discrimination, as athletes should not be discriminated against based on their nationality,” the experts say.

The UN experts also state that they understand Ukrainian athletes and the Ukrainian Olympic community who are suffering from the war along with other Ukrainians. However, experts remind that the IOC and the entire Olympic community must comply with the Olympic Charter and human rights norms in general, which prohibit discrimination.

“When states so blatantly ignore human rights, we have a greater obligation to support our shared values,” experts say.

The UN experts also draw attention to the IOC’s condition that only Russian and Belarusian athletes who have not actively supported the war in Ukraine would be accepted.

“This condition opens the door to pressure and interpretation. The same rules must apply to all athletes, regardless of nationality. This includes the rule that all incitement of national, racial or religious hatred that incites discrimination, hostility or violence is prohibited”, the UN experts state.