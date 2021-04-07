Olympics The U.S. plans to “discuss” the boycott of the Beijing Olympics with its allies

Human rights activists and many Republican politicians link the Winter Games to the Uighur issue. In the United States, a possible boycott of the Beijing Games is also an evolving domestic policy issue.

The United States a State Department spokesman announced Tuesday that the United States plans to “discuss” with its allies demands from human rights activists and Republican politicians to boycott the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The boycotts are justified by the human rights situation in China and, in particular, the treatment of the Uighur minority.

“This is something we obviously want to discuss, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said Ned Price answered the question, ”whether the United States and its allies are considering a joint race boycott.

Later, though, Price tried to soften his message On Twitter stating that the United States has “nothing to report on the Beijing Olympics” at this stage.

“There is still time until 2022, but we will continue to consult closely with our allies and partners so that we can identify our common concerns and then forward our proposals to China,” Price continued in his tweet.

The UN estimates that as many as more than a million Uighurs have been locked up in camps in Xinjiang, northwest China, seeking to convert them away from Islam and their culture.

White House Press Officer Jan Psaki has told the president Joe Biden the administration will discuss the situation with the U.S. Olympic Committee.

On the Republican side, politicians have linked the issue to demands from some Democrats to postpone the baseball star game from Georgia because the state has seen the state make it difficult to vote on a recent bill.

China has condemned the Olympic boycott speeches. It has described Uighur camps as vocational training centers practicing Mandarin Chinese and work skills.

The United States and many Western countries boycotted the 1980 Moscow Olympics. The then Eastern Bloc responded to a boycott of the West by staying out of the 1984 Summer Games in Los Angeles.