Olympics | The TV presenter uttered the wrong words on live broadcast – she was suspended

Olympics|The Polish host called the message of the Olympic opening song communist in a live broadcast. The Polish broadcasting company imposed a strict sanction.

Polish the public broadcasting company TVP shelved its presenter Przemysław Babiarz after the opening of the Olympic Games, reports Saksalaislehti Bild. Babiarz criticized the message of the song performed at the opening live as communist.

French Juliette Armanet sang at the opening John Lennon’s a song Imaginewhich is considered the unofficial theme song of the Olympics.

The lyrics of the song imagine a world without heaven, states and religions. The lyrics hope that people live in harmony, which is in line with the values ​​of the Olympic Committee.

However, Babiarz did not like the message of the song.

“A world without heaven, states and religions. This vision of peace should apply to all people. Unfortunately, that is the view of communism,” Babiarz said.

Presenter the comment caused an immediate outcry on the messaging service X. Babriarz received criticism, but also praise from like-minded X users.

TVP reacted on Saturday by shelving Babiarz at least until the Paris Olympics.

“Understanding, tolerance and reconciliation are not only the values ​​of the Olympic Games, but also of Polish television. Violating them is unacceptable,” TVP said.

“Przemysław Babiarz has been released from his duties at the Olympics.”

Babiarz had already mocked the message of the same song two years earlier at the Beijing Winter Olympics, when he got away with a warning.