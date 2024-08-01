Olympics | The top skier Lauri Vuorinen has a surprising role in Paris – “Unelmakeikka”

Olympics|Lauri Vuorinen has participated in the Winter Olympics as an athlete. In Paris, he photographs competition events.

Olympic level cross country skier Lauri Vuorinen to grind a long day at the Paris Summer Games. He works as a photographer for the Olympic Committee, together with someone who has photographed competition events for a longer time Jesse Väänänen with.

Vuorinen, who has represented Finland in the last two Winter Olympics, has set a record with a 400-millimeter loan lens for many competitive events in the early part of the Games. The traces of work can be seen not only in production but also in the body. Vuorinen fell on a filming gig, and the other knee is bloody.

Vuorinen’s hobby began to gradually become more serious five years ago.

“I bought a small smart phone [järjestelmäkamera]. Filming was immediately fun. Then the photography bug would bite, and the hobby took off,” says Vuorinen.

“Now the camera is also included on race trips and training trips. I take photos at competitions if I’m not skiing myself, and I’ve sold photos. I pay part of my sports budget with sales.”

Vuorinen has a record of filming many kinds of events, but sports feels like a close and safe filming environment.

“Sports, people, moments”, Vuorinen lists his favorite destinations.

“I like to be in the backfield and watch situations from the edge of the stands.”

of Paris Vuorinen praises the Olympics as a “dream gig”. He will film the Games for two weeks, but not until the very end of the Games.

“I get to photograph sports at the highest level, and I get to photograph many sports that I have never photographed,” Vuorinen marvels.

New sports for Vuori have been the school part of field riding, judo, cross-country riding, swimming and boxing. In addition to sports, he went to photograph the sights of the city center.

As a cinematographer, Vuorinen seems to have healthy self-criticism. There have been quite good “snaps”, but not a complete hit. And he wants to develop so that the impression is personal.

“I would like the photos to be recognized as taken by me. I post-process the pictures quite a lot, but I try to make them look natural”, Vuorinen evaluates his shooting method.

“In sports, it is important to me that the sport and the athletes look good. The image must also match the performance. Jesse has influenced me a lot. He is a role model for me as a photographer.”

Lauri Vuorinen has participated in the Winter Olympics as a competitor and in the Summer Olympics as a photographer. Picture from the Ounasvaara Winter Games from April.

Mountainous started photography as a hobby, but nowadays he seriously plans to make it a profession after his skiing career.

“I like this so much that it doesn’t necessarily even feel like work. But the years will show how it goes.”

Even Olympic life has not broken Vuorinen’s enthusiasm.

Filming in hot Paris is exhausting work. Even a top athlete gets his shirt drenched with sweat.

“This is hard work,” confirms Vuorinen.

“It’s hot, busy, there will be a lot of traveling from one race location to another, the equipment has to be transported all the time, and work is done from morning to night. You also have to do a lot of background work, especially when filming a new species in a strange place.”

Vuorinen’s training for next winter’s World Cup skiing will continue as soon as he returns to Finland. He tries to keep fit even in Paris whenever he gets the chance.