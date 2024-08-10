Olympics | The Swedish legend accused the Olympic champion of cheating – got a cool answer: “Totally allowed”

Olympics|The Swedish track and field legend roared.

Swedish Olympic heptathlon champion Carolina Klüft claims that Germany’s Yemisi Ogunleye won the women’s shot put Olympic gold by dishonest means on Friday. The matter was discussed in the Swedish-language broadcast of the television channel Max.

Ogunleye pushed exactly 20 meters in Friday’s final, which was 14 centimeters more than the runner-up New Zealand With Maddi Wesche (19.86).

“This should be a clear rejection. It shouldn’t be allowed,” Klüft, who currently works as an expert, said on the broadcast about the winning throw.

Shot put in previous years, the rules have included a clause according to which the athlete may not actively push himself away from the edge of the ball ring with his feet. Max’s broadcast talked about how many athletes broke this rule.

“You can see how his shoe almost broke,” Klüft said of Ogunleye’s performance.

“It looked like he was pushing away from the edge with his foot.”

Instead of Ogunleye, Klüft distributed criticism to the judges of the competition.

“I believe that he [Ogunleye] does so without realizing it himself. I don’t think it’s a tactic, but part of his push movement that no one has ever addressed. We’re just too bad to follow the rules.”

Today, in the shot put, the competitor is allowed to touch the inner surface of the ring during his performance and also touch the top surface of the ring during the first spin. Ogunleye’s throw was therefore allowed under the current rules.

For silver Wesche, however, was not bitter about the result.

“We can do that. It’s completely allowed and I do the same,” he said.