Olympics | The Swedes were disappointed with the beds in the Olympic village – they went to Ikea

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 24, 2024
in World Europe
Olympics | The Swedes were disappointed with the beds in the Olympic village – they went to Ikea
The accommodation arrangements for the Olympic Games aroused anger in the Swedish team.

Swedish Dissatisfaction with the accommodation in the Paris Olympic Village has arisen among the Olympic team.

Expressen magazine according to them, a particular problem has been beds that are too hard.

Handball player Jamina Roberts, 34, says that the situation has been improved during a shopping trip to Huonekaluiliike Ikea. Swedes have been asked to get softer mattresses from Ikea.

“The mattress was too hard. It’s completely new and it will take time to soften, but we need to get a good night’s sleep right away.”

“We have bought our own mattresses. You have to be solution-oriented and do what feels best,” Roberts reported to Expressen.

Ikea is a Swedish furniture and interior design company operating around the world.

Picture of the Olympic Village bed. Picture: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Roberts team-mate Linn Blohm32, also gave positive feedback about the Olympic Village in Expressen.

“The apartments and the environment are nice.”

