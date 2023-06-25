Olympics | The sports organization plans to challenge the IOC’s authority by allowing doping in its own competitions

The Enhanced Games organization says that athletes should have the right to decide what they do with their bodies.

Australian Aron D’Souza intends to challenge the Olympic movement controlled by the International Olympic Committee and the Olympic Games with multi-sport events where doping would be allowed.

D’Souza is the president of an organization called Enhanced Games, and the goal of the organization is to dislodge the IOC from its monopoly position in sports. D’Souza’s intentions are told, for example the British newspaper Guardian on its website. The plans are to organize the first competitions in December next year.

“KOK has been like a one-party system that dominated sports for a hundred years. Now the opposition party is here, and we are ready to fight. I know they are playing a dirty game and threatening us. But we know what we are doing is morally right,” D’Souza said.

With the plans include athletics, swimming, weightlifting, gymnastics and martial arts.

“Athletes are adults. They should have the right to do what they want with their bodies. My body, my choice, your body, your choice. Those in power or sponsoring sports organizations should not make these decisions on behalf of athletes.”

D’Souza says he’s interested in seeing the limits of what’s possible. He says he is confident that the nine-second mark in the 100 meters is possible. In addition, D’Souza says he is interested in how old records can be set if anti-aging medication develops.

D’Souza also criticizes the Olympics regarding the price of the Olympics. He says that the planned games would cost a fraction of the Olympic Games, which have grown to be mammoth.

Australian Olympic team manager Anna Meares knocks D’Souza’s idea to the Guardian.

“It’s a joke, to be honest. Unfair and unsafe. I don’t think this is the right direction for the sport”; Meares said.