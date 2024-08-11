Olympics | The splendor of Paris dazzled, but the Olympics also revealed the dark truth about Finland

Olympics|The Paris Olympics are remembered for these things.

Paris

18 competition days. 329 medal events and 10,712 athletes.

Sanoma reporters who followed the Olympics in Paris Teemu Suvinen, Olli Kivioja, Rami Tuisku, Ari Pusa and Mikko Gynther tell what these Paris Olympics will be remembered for.

Olli Kivioja

At the Paris Olympics, after the shabby corona games, we got to enjoy the real Olympic drug again.

The city of love and its people showed their best during the Games.

Whether it was an opening round tennis match or an Olympic basketball final, the French showed how sports are meant to be watched on site. The songs were fresh, everyone was on their side until the end, everyone had a good time.

French fans had fun in the stands of the Olympic arenas.

Even the much-talked-about stereotype of rude French people turned out to be complete nonsense, at least for this three-weeker. During the trip, I don’t really remember a single awkward customer service situation or rolling my eyes at a foreigner who speaks English. These French people look nice.

In terms of sports, the competitions were also of the expected high standard. In the brightest single moment, a Pakistani was captured on the retinas Arshad Nadeem a completely blown javelin Olympic record that capped off an incredible javelin final.

Rami Tuisku

The pictures of Rio de Janeiro pulled the mind down. It had only been a year since the 2016 Olympic Games held in the giant city of Brazil, but already at that stage dozens of buildings in the Olympic Park had fallen into disrepair. The empty rubber swimming arena was a comforting sight.

Many race venues have been abandoned for years now.

This is what the BMX track built for the Rio de Janeiro Olympics looked like in June.

Nothing like that will happen in Paris. The big city already had plenty of large sports arenas ready. New concrete colossuses have not been erected here because of the games, but gigantic stands have been assembled from scaffolding into, for example, huge exhibition halls.

After the Paralympics, the last of these stands will be dismantled and the trade fair can resume again. The legacy of the Games and the great sporting moments will live on in people’s minds, and not in the rotting concrete walls that remind them of them.

The Summer Olympics are a gigantic event, which must continue to be taken to places where the necessary infrastructure already exists. Like to Paris, which succeeded in the arrangements almost perfectly.

These were the Games whose legacy is remembered.

Ari Pusa

One can have many opinions about the International Olympic Committee, but in one respect it is superior compared to other organizers of prestigious sports competitions.

In Paris, the appearance of the Olympic Games was visually beautiful. Stadiums and venues were carefully planned. New kinds of color schemes were seen in them.

Already at the opening, you could see what was to be expected, with the eternal landmarks of Paris in the background.

Visual unity was everywhere. In the Olympic Games, logos of own sponsors are not allowed, nor are other off-the-shelf logos. The most common logos of the performance venues were Paris 2024 and the Olympic rings.

Athletes’ accessories or equipment were only allowed to have the national emblem and a small logo of the manufacturer. The athletes looked fresh, not rag rugs saturated with commercial labels.

Olympic Beach Volleyball was played in such beautiful scenery.

If you want to pick one highlight from the sports, I’ll pick it by Armand Duplantis world record in the pole vault. Duplantis took his second gold medal.

If the winning streak continues at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, Doublentis could change its name to form Tripleso on

Mikko Gynther

Horseback riding by the Palace of Versailles, beach volleyball at the foot of the Eiffel Tower, fencing and taekwondo in the Grand Palais exhibition hall, endurance rides on the Alexander III Bridge and so on.

The competition venues of the Paris Olympics were absolutely stunning.

The creme de la creme, like Juhani Tamminen would say, was the Grand Palais. The Grand Palais, which was completed for the 1900 Paris World’s Fair, drew attention. How on earth were the athletes even able to focus on the matter themselves in such a handsome setting?

Fencing got a great setting from the Grand Palais exhibition hall.

Spectators took all the joy out of the competition venues framed by historic buildings. The atmosphere was intoxicating from the first day to the last. Cries of “Allez les Bleus” rang out everywhere as France enjoyed their best success in 124 years, but there was enough going on anyway. They knew how to create the atmosphere with simple hooks that were easy for every viewer to grasp. Such a situation has perhaps only been experienced at the London Games in 2012.

Olympic venues have previously been left to rust and become mossy after the games. Now there is really no such danger. The Olympics got a new direction in Paris. This is how these competitions should be organized in the future.

Paris saw the most beautiful games of all time, if not the best.

Teemu Suvinen

The Olympic Games in Paris will be remembered for all the wonderful things already mentioned in this article, the great setting. But for Finns, the Paris race was dark. The strength of the international competition really struck the Finns for the first time, when the blue and whites were left without a medal.

The men’s javelin final was really tough, and Oliver Helander and the other Finns were nowhere near a medal.

Expectations were not high, but the fact is that many Finns underperformed in Paris. Time after time, disappointed Finnish athletes arrived at the interview area. Of course, there were also successes.

What do you remember about Paris? I am now thinking about it from the perspective of Finnish sports years from now. It depends on the analyzes and choices that will be made in the near future, whether the Paris Olympics will be remembered as a historical upset that changed the direction of Finnish sports. A bit like how in hockey we remember the 2009 seminar, after which things really changed.