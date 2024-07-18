Olympics | The same Soltani posing in a bikini led to exile – now she got some good news

Olympics|The Iranian kayaker now lives in Austria and will make it to Paris for the Olympics.

Iranian a paddler Same Soltan life changed completely in 2022, when he was exiled to Austria.

Now he is competing at the Paris Olympics representing the International Olympic Committee’s refugee team, according to the International Canoeing Federation (ICF). on their website.

Soltani was forced into exile From the photos and videos she posts on Instagram where she is in a bikini. The photos were taken by Soltani at the Barcelona swimming camp.

Soltani was also a freestyle swimmer in the past, but she switched to canoeing because, due to the Iranian rules, Olympic representation in freestyle swimming would have been impossible.

He went to the Barcelona camp, even though he had practically already finished his swimming career. When Soltani was at the Barcelona airport and was returning to his homeland, he received a message that he was threatened with imprisonment in Iran.

Soltani did not return but headed to Austria after getting in touch to Uwe Schlokatfor whom he had acted as an interpreter in Tehran.

Soltani28, continued Kayaking in Austria and has participated in ICF development camps in conjunction with the World Championships in Szeged, Hungary and Poznań, Poland.

“I’m trying to get better and better, and now I understand better that there really are no limits to human abilities,” says Soltani.

In Szeged, Soltani also competed and reached the d-final. He was 36th in the final results.

“This was just the beginning. I want to compete until I’m 40, so that means three more Olympics.”