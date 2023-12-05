Olympics | The Russians want to participate in next summer’s Olympics – a request was made to the IOC

At the IOC meeting, a demand was made for Russian and Belarusian athletes to enter the Paris Olympics.

5.12. 21:14

Set international sports federations and national Olympic committees demanded on Tuesday that athletes from Russia and Belarus could compete in the Paris Olympics without national symbols, i.e. as so-called neutral athletes.

The federations in question also want the International Olympic Committee IOC to make a decision on the matter as quickly as possible. This is evident from the IOC’s press release, which it published on their website After the Olympic summit he held in Lausanne. It is not clear from the IOC’s website which unions are behind the demand.

The IOC’s final decision on the possible return of Russian and Belarusian athletes to the Olympics is still open.

In March, the IOC recommended to the sports federations that individual athletes from Russia and Belarus be accepted back into international competitions under specific conditions and without country codes. The March recommendation did not apply to the Paris Olympics.

Several the sports closed the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in international sports competitions after the start of the war in Ukraine in February 2022. Some of the sports have later relaxed their restrictions.

The International Paralympic Committee IPC decided in September that Russian and Belarusian athletes will be allowed to participate in next year’s Paralympic Games as neutral athletes.

In October, the IOC announced that it had suspended the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) immediately. The reason for the decision is that last week the ROC has formalized the sports organizations in the territories it illegally seized from Ukraine as its sub-organizations.