Olympics | The Russian Olympic Committee annexed Ukraine’s regional federations – Kok announced that he would investigate the matter

The International Olympic Committee is investigating the actions of the Russian Olympic Committee.

International olympic committee will discuss Russia’s possible participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics at a board meeting in Mumbai.

The Ukrainian Olympic Committee (NOCU) previously accused the Russian Olympic Committee of violating the Charter of the Olympic Movement. Russia invited the Olympic councils of the Luhansk People’s Republic, Donetsk People’s Republic, Kherson and Zaporizhia, which they illegally annexed, to be part of the executive body of the Russian Olympic Committee.

The one who reported on it Inside the Games website has seen Kok’s response to the Ukrainian Olympic Committee.

“Kok has started an investigation regarding the connection of regional bodies to the Russian Olympic Committee. After the investigation, the matter will be discussed in Kok’s board of directors”, Kok’s chairman by Thomas Bach the signed letter said.

Chairman of the Russian Olympic Committee Stanislav Pozdnyakov according to the website, did not see any problem with the Russian Olympic Committee annexing the regional councils of Ukraine.

Russia is trying to put pressure on Kok, who wants the Russians to participate in the Olympics in a role rather than a role, Inside the Games article analyzed.

International The Olympic Committee has come under fire after easing its stance on Russian and Belarusian athletes. Kok recommended allowing individual athletes to compete in the spring with the status of a neutral athlete.

For example, the International Swimming Federation World Aquatics allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes to return to the Games at the beginning of September.

Kok will discuss, among other things, the situation in Russia and Ukraine in Mumbai from the 15th to the 17th. October