Sunday, July 28, 2024
Olympics | The race organizers apologize for the opening program number that caused the commotion

July 28, 2024
in World Europe
Olympics | The race organizers apologize for the opening program number that caused the commotion
One program number of the opening ceremony caused an uproar on social media.

of Paris the organizers of the Olympic Games apologize if anyone was offended by the program number that caused a stir at the opening ceremony.

Some of the viewers interpreted that the show would have been impersonated Leonardo da Vinci painting, The Last Supper. This was considered blasphemy by some.

The fact that the show included drag performers and a DJ, among other things, caused a lot of anger Barbara Butchwho, according to Yle’s commentators, is known as an advocate for the rights of sexual minorities.

“We clearly did not intend to offend any religious group. The purpose was to celebrate the tolerance of our community, responsible for the announcement of the Games Anne Descamps said at a press conference,” the British newspaper Guardian tells.

“We believe that we succeeded in our goal. If someone was hurt by the show, we are really sorry.”

